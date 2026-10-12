Citi appoints Michael Zezas as global head of research

Michael joins Citi from Morgan Stanley, where he spent nearly two decades and most recently served as managing director and deputy global head of research. During his time there, he held a series of senior leadership roles, culminating in responsibility for Equity and Fixed Income Research globally.

His appointment reflects Citi’s commitment to strengthening research, a vital activity that supports clients and drives growth across the firm’s markets, banking, and services businesses.

Michael Zezas - new global head of research at Citi. Image courtesy of Citi

Zezas brings broad leadership experience across asset classes, regions and market cycles, together with a strong understanding of how high-quality insights create value for clients and the firm.

As markets and client expectations evolve, Citi will continue to invest in its Research platform, attract leading talent and expand the value it delivers.

Under Zezas' leadership, Citi will build its capabilities, including through digitisation and automation, enhancing how it develops, delivers and commercialises insights and helping ensure research reaches clients in a timely, relevant and seamlessly integrated way.

“Michael's appointment reflects our commitment to investing in a world-class Research franchise,” said David Livingstone, chief client officer, Citi.

“His deep market expertise, global leadership experience and client-focused approach make him exceptionally well positioned to lead the business. As our clients continue to navigate capital markets, we will keep investing in top talent, strengthening our capabilities, leveraging new technologies and delivering timely, differentiated insights that help clients make informed decisions.”

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