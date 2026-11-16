MB launches partnership to attract international cultural and entertainment events

On November 11, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) announced the “Vietnam - Experience More” cooperation programme for 2027-2031, aimed at attracting international cultural, artistic, and entertainment events to the country.

Under the cooperation agreement, the ministry and MB will work together to research and select suitable international events in the fields of culture, arts, entertainment and sports to be brought to Vietnam. The programme aims to establish a series of annual events, with priority given to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, and other major tourism hubs.

Under the arrangement, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will provide professional and content-oriented guidance and coordinate with its affiliated agencies and local authorities. MB will serve as the lead corporate partner, contributing appropriate financial resources, technology platforms and its partner network, while facilitating connections among businesses and relevant organisations involved in implementing the programme.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank sign the “Vietnam - Experience More” cooperation agreement. Photo: MB

Nguyen Huy Dung, deputy minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that the country had identified science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as new drivers of national development. Within this framework, culture plays a particularly important role, not only as an economic sector in its own right but also as a force that should permeate every industry and field and guide the development process.

“Cultural industries, the sports economy and the tourism economy are identified as interconnected fields within a unified ecosystem and value chain. Vietnam is strongly committed to developing these sectors with a mindset of co-creation and shared success,” he said.

Dung said that Vietnam welcomed international partners to cooperate and invest in the country, and will work to establish the most favourable mechanisms, policies and business environment possible. At the same time, Vietnam will step up efforts to bring its culture, sporting values, heritage and tourism appeal to the world.

“We hope to see more world-class events held in Vietnam each year, meeting two criteria: they must genuinely be of international stature and be held in Vietnam for the first time, or, more broadly, make their debut in the region. Alongside attracting international events, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will also strive to take Vietnamese events to the world,” said Dung.

Under the cooperation, the ministry and MB will jointly research and select suitable international events in the fields of culture, arts, entertainment and sports to bring to Vietnam. The programme aims to establish a series of annual events, prioritising Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Danang and other major tourism hubs. Each event is expected to be linked to the promotion of Vietnamese culture, destinations, cuisine, tourism products and the country's image, thereby creating additional momentum for the experience economy and national tourism.

Pham Nhu Anh, CEO of MB, said the programme was developed based on the experience the bank had accumulated through its involvement in internationally appealing sporting and entertainment activities in recent years.

According to Anh, the value of international programmes lies not only in the stage or the time when an event takes place, but also in their ability to generate tangible experiences and organically amplify content about Vietnam.

“International events can generate two layers of value simultaneously. The first is the direct impact of visitors travelling to Vietnam, bringing demand for accommodation, dining, shopping, transport and experiences. The second is the long-term value created by images, videos and stories about Vietnam being shared across international platforms, helping to generate future demand for travel to the country,” said Anh.

“The goal of the Vietnam - Experience More cooperation programme is not simply to bring an event to Vietnam. We hope to leverage the appeal of each event to give visitors more reasons to come to Vietnam. We are not starting with an untested idea. MB is building on the tangible results and data we have observed over many years. Today, we hope to work with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to scale up this approach."

Pham Nhu Anh, CEO of MB. Photo: MB

On the same day, MB signed cooperation agreements with HLL JoongAng and Hakuna Matata Group, the rights holder of the awards, officially becoming the title sponsor of the 41st Golden Disc Awards in Vietnam.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place over two days, January 9-10, 2027, at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hanoi. The event is expected to attract approximately 70,000 in-person attendees across the two nights, marking the first event in the Vietnam - Experience More series that MB has committed to supporting.

The selection of Hanoi as the host city for the 41st edition is expected to help encourage Vietnam’s image while stimulating demand for tourism, accommodation, shopping and local services.

Beyond the performances and awards ceremony, the event will be integrated with programmes encouraging local destinations, culture and tourism, encouraging international audiences to extend their stays and explore Hanoi and neighbouring localities.

MB signs partnership agreements with HLL JoongAng and Hakuna Matata Group. Photo: MB

As the title sponsor, MB plans to develop a Golden Disc Awards experience ecosystem on its MBBank app, allowing customers and fans to personalise the app interface around their favourite artists, take part in interactive activities and increase their chances of winning tickets to the event.

In particular, the programme is expected to include a public vote to select Vietnam’s most popular K-pop artist, with a special award to be presented on the Golden Disc Awards stage.

Through its digital banking platform, MB aims to make the event more accessible to a wider pool of customers and fans, while creating new experiences that bring together technology, entertainment and tourism.

MB’s involvement in the international event series also reflects its strategy to expand its service ecosystem, deepen customer engagement and leverage the strengths of its digital platform alongside its traditional banking operations.

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