Ernesto Torres Cantú, head of International at Citi. Photo: Citi

Speaking on the future of regional economic integration, Cantú said that while a free trade area of the Asia-Pacific remains an ambitious and important long-term aspiration, regional integration is already accelerating through frameworks such as Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Asia is increasingly trading with itself, deepening its manufacturing clusters and building resilient intermediate supply chains, with significant momentum: China-ASEAN bilateral trade crossed $1 trillion for the first time in 2025.

Highlighting Citi's long-standing presence in Asia, Cantú noted that the bank will celebrate its 125th anniversary in China next year, reflecting the enduring importance of the region to global growth and commerce.

“Trade among APEC economies has increased significantly over the past decade and now accounts for approximately half of global trade,” said Torres Cantú. “That growth demonstrates the tremendous opportunity created when economies continue to deepen their connections and lower barriers to doing business.”

Cantú said that reducing administrative complexity can be just as important as lowering tariffs in facilitating trade.

“Eliminating unnecessary administrative processes and making trade simpler and more digital can have an impact on total costs that is equal to, if not greater than, focusing solely on tariff reductions,” he said.

Addressing changing global trade patterns, Cantú highlighted that despite perceptions of increasing fragmentation, global commerce remains robust.

“With everything happening around the world, many people assume that global trade is shrinking. The reality is the opposite. Global trade continues to represent around 60 per cent of global GDP, and much of that growth has been driven by APEC economies,” he said.

Drawing on Citi's proprietary transaction flows, Cantú pointed to strong growth across global payments activities as evidence of continued economic dynamism.

According to Citi data, global payments processed by the bank grew 40 per cent in the first half of the year, while technology-related payments increased 50 per cent globally and 60 per cent across Asia.

“Behind every payment is a company buying, selling, investing or expanding,” he said. “The scale of growth we have been seeing has been truly remarkable.”

He also highlighted the evolution of global supply chains since the pandemic, noting that businesses and governments are increasingly prioritising resilience. “Resilience does not mean self-sufficiency. It means avoiding single points of failure and ensuring there are alternatives for critical products and services,” he added.

He noted that supply chain diversification and resilience initiatives have become significant drivers of trade growth and are expected to remain so in the years ahead.

Concluding his remarks, Cantú said that businesses, governments, and regional institutions must continue adapting to evolving patterns of trade and investment while strengthening cooperation across borders.

“Companies are pursuing resilience. Countries are pursuing the same objective. It is a global trend, and we believe it will continue to drive trade and investment growth in the years ahead,” he said.

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