Photo: MoF

Minister Tuan acknowledged Bank of China's longstanding presence and contributions in Vietnam through the provision of financial services and support for trade and investment between the two countries. These included its participation in financing several power sector projects through foreign loans guaranteed by the Vietnamese government.

The two sides discussed financing requirements for major projects in Vietnam and the government's options for raising capital in international markets. Bank of China introduced several yuan-denominated financing options through the issuance of Panda bonds in mainland China and Dim Sum bonds in Hong Kong, providing a basis for the Vietnamese side to study and assess their feasibility.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and Bank of China's chairman Ge Haijiao. Photo: MoF

Chairman Haijiao expressed the bank's desire to expand cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in transport infrastructure, energy, urban public works, logistics, and green transition.

He outlined Bank of China's capacity to provide medium- and long-term loans for projects, particularly syndicated loans in which the bank could act as the lead arranger. He also introduced a range of tailored financial solutions designed to meet the specific characteristics and requirements of different projects, drawing on the bank's international network of clients and partners and its financial services capabilities.

Regarding future cooperation, Minister Tuan called on Bank of China to study Vietnam's policies on attracting foreign investment and continue sharing market information, risk management experience, and appropriate capital mobilisation solutions.

The minister also acknowledged the bank's plans to expand its operations in Vietnam, including consideration of converting its Ho Chi Minh City branch into a locally incorporated subsidiary bank.

Photo: MoF

The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss in greater detail potential capital mobilisation channels and financing needs for the economy as a whole, as well as individual development investment projects.

These discussions are expected to open up further opportunities for cooperation aligned with Vietnam's development priorities and help elevate bilateral economic cooperation to a level commensurate with the countries' political and diplomatic ties.

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