Citi Vietnam named Best International Bank by Euromoney

The award reflects Citi’s distinctive role in supporting Vietnam’s growing cross-border financing requirements.

Through its global network and integrated banking platform, Citi provides multinational corporations, leading Vietnamese enterprises and financial institutions with financing, transaction banking, markets, and advisory solutions.

Citi was honoured by executing a series of complex cross-border financing transactions in Vietnam, including a $521.5 million, 14-year export credit agency-backed financing, demonstrating the bank’s ability to mobilise long-term international capital for strategically important projects.

The Vietnam award forms part of Citi’s strong performance at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026.

Globally, Citi received 47 global, regional and local-market awards, including World’s Best Bank for Large Corporates and World’s Best Bank for Securities Services.

Citi was also recognised as Asia’s Best Investment Bank for Financing Solutions, Asia’s Best Investment Bank for M&A and Asia’s Best Investment Bank for Sovereigns, Supranationally and Agencies.

Viswas “Vis” Raghavan, head of Banking and executive vice chair at Citi, said, “Citi's Banking franchise serves multinational clients with increasingly complex cross-border needs, and acts as the relationship anchor for the firm. This success across our team underlines the gains we are making across banking as more clients lean into Citi for key strategic advice.”

The Euromoney Awards for Excellence recognise the best in banking across key areas that are most important to a bank’s key stakeholders, clients, board and executive management teams. The period of consideration for the awards was the 2025 calendar year.

Citi Vietnam named Best Commercial Bank 2026 by The Asset Triple A Citi Vietnam on May 7 announced that Citi Vietnam has been awarded "Best Commercial Bank 2026" at The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards.

Citi Vietnam named Best Sustainable Bank by FinanceAsia Citi Vietnam has been named Best Sustainable Bank in Vietnam at the FinanceAsia Awards 2026, reinforcing the bank’s role in supporting clients and the country’s long-term sustainable development agenda. The award ceremony took place in Hong Kong on June 25.