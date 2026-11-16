Which financial plan should you consider? Key criteria to guide your decision

Selecting the right life insurance product is an important decision as it represents a long-term financial commitment. A suitable policy can provide timely protection against life’s risks while remaining financially sustainable over time. Conversely, an unsuitable choice may make it difficult for policyholders to maintain premium payments or may not deliver meaningful benefits when needed.

Benefits aligned with personal protection needs:

Policyholders should prioritise products with clear protection benefits that address common risks such as death, accidents, critical illness, or hospital expenses.

In addition to the main policy benefits, many products allow customers to add riders that expand coverage and enable more flexible protection plans tailored to different life stages.

Supporting financial goals: Some life insurance solutions also incorporate savings or investment features, enabling policyholders to gradually build a financial reserve while working towards long-term financial goals.

Premiums suited to financial capability: Choosing a premium level that matches one’s financial capacity is essential to maintaining the policy over the long term, ensuring sustainable protection without placing undue financial pressure on the policyholder.

Other factors to consider

Reputation and financial strength of the insurer: When purchasing life insurance, policyholders should consider the reputation and financial capability of the insurer to ensure that long-term protection commitments can be honoured.

Companies with strong financial foundations are generally better positioned to provide stable and reliable benefit payments.

Transparent and straightforward claims process: Consumers are also encouraged to prioritise insurers that maintain transparent claims procedures with clear and simple documentation requirements. This helps ensure that benefits can be paid promptly when financial support is most needed.

Which life insurance product should you choose?

Prudential notes that each family has different protection needs and financial priorities. As such, insurance solutions are not simply ‘standalone products’ but are designed to accompany customers through different stages of life.

Currently, Prudential offers a diverse range of insurance solutions, spanning financial protection, savings accumulation, and investment-oriented options. These include:

The PRU-Đầu Tư Vững Tiến (PRU-Wealth Forward) unit-linked insurance product is designed for customers seeking a solution that combines protection with investment.

Customers can allocate their investments across 07 PRUlink funds, offering a diverse range of risk levels and flexibility to support investment strategies aligned with their financial goals and risk appetite. The product also provides bonus features that help enhance the policy’s account value over time.

With PRU-Wealth Forward, customers can transfer their accumulated value by participating in a new insurance policy, supporting both their protection planning and the establishment of a solid financial foundation for future generations.

PRU-Wealth Forward offers policyholders both investment opportunities and financial protection against risks. Photo: Prudential Vietnam

The PRU Bảo Vệ Tối Đa 2.0 (PRUMax Protect 2.0) universal life insurance product: customers are provided with protection against risks while also being able to accumulate wealth in a sustainable and flexible manner, with financial plans tailored to their individual needs.

PRUMax Protect 2.0 universal life insurance product - a solution designed to help maximise protection value for each premium paid. Photo: Prudential Vietnam

The PRUMax Protect 2.0 offers 02 insurance plan options with optimal protection value, which can also be combined with a diverse portfolio of supplementary insurance products. This helps policyholders and their families remain resilient against risks of accidents, critical illnesses, healthcare needs, and more.

The product also enables sustainable financial accumulation through guaranteed interest rates alongside attractive bonuses, combined with flexible options that allow policyholders to actively adjust their financial plans at each stage of life.

The PRUKhỏe Linh Hoạt (PRUFlexi Health) rider is designed with a personalised approach, offering a diverse range of Annual Limits from VND100 million to VND5 billion ($4,000-$200,000) per year, along with the ability to combine the Inpatient Benefit with the Outpatient Benefit, Dental Benefit, and Maternity Benefit according to each individual's priorities.

PRUFlexi Health helps customers actively build a protection solution tailored to their needs, priorities, and financial capability. Photo: Prudential Vietnam

PRUFlexi Health protects the Life Assured (LA) as a child from 30 days old without requiring a parent to participate, and can extend the protection plan until the LA reaches 100 years old.

The product also caters to diverse protection needs, offering Geographical Coverage (*) ranging from Vietnam to Worldwide (including the United States), depending on the selected Annual Limit. In addition, the Revival Benefit at Public Hospitals provides up to an extra 100 per cent of the Annual Limit, subject to applicable conditions.

(*) Geographical Coverage in Asia/Worldwide applies only to the Inpatient Benefit and excludes countries, autonomous regions, and territories subject to sanctions.

New CEO takes helm at Prudential Vietnam UK-backed life insurer Prudential Vietnam announced on July 7 that it has appointed Kevin Joong Kwon as CEO, following approval from the Ministry of Finance.

Prudential Vietnam delivers responsible investment package Prudential Vietnam has introduced a new unit-linked product designed to provide Vietnamese families with a responsible and trusted investment solution that offers effective wealth accumulation and robust financial protection.

Prudential, South East CDC launch programme targeting 3,000 Singapore children Prudential Singapore and South East Community Development Council have launched the Get Fit! Get Lit! programme, targeting 3,000 children with financial literacy, climate resilience, and dengue health awareness education.