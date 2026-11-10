HumVentures announces financing partnership with Beacon Fund

Photo: HumVentures

The partnership brings together two organisations with a shared interest in long-term development, sound management, and the value that businesses create for people and communities.

For HumVentures, choosing a financing partner is part of preparing the business for the years ahead. Alongside resources for business development, the company places importance on strengthening operations, developing its people, and maintaining the quality of guest experiences so that each brand can preserve its distinct character as it grows.

Beginning with the launch of the Hum brand in 2012, HumVentures has gradually developed a Vietnamese hospitality group encompassing four brands: Hum, Man Moi, The Bloom, and Vuon Trong Pho. Each offers a different experience, shaped by an appreciation for Vietnam's produce, places, culture, and people.

Hum explores the possibilities of plant-based cuisine through local ingredients and seasonal inspiration. Man Moi preserves authentic Vietnamese flavours, regional spices, and the memories of a family meal. The Bloom brings together local produce and craftsmanship in gifts from Vietnam's nature. Vuon Trong Pho creates thoughtfully designed spaces for connection, where people come together amid nature, art, and culture.

These shared values take shape in everyday work: selecting ingredients, developing products, caring for spaces, training teams, and welcoming guests. Behind each meal, gift, and gathering are relationships between hospitality teams and growers, producers, artisans, and local partners.

Phuong Bui, founder of HumVentures, said, "After more than a decade of development, we understand that sustainable growth depends on more than expanding our scale. It also comes from service quality, our people, and the value we create for the community."

"We chose to partner with Beacon Fund because its financing approach and long-term perspective align with our direction. This partnership gives HumVentures additional capacity to strengthen governance, develop our people, and continue creating value for the environment, culture, and local communities.”

Hum has received the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand distinction for four consecutive years, from 2023 to 2026. Man Moi has received the same distinction for three consecutive years, from 2024 to 2026.

Hum was recognised among the world's top 1 per cent of vegetarian restaurants in 2021, 2023, and 2024 through Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice Best of the Best awards, in the Vegan & Vegetarian Restaurants category. Man Moi was named among Tatler Asia's 20 Best Restaurants in Vietnam in 2025 and 2026.

In service, Man Moi Thao Dien received the Michelin Guide Service Award 2025. The recognition reflects the care given to guests and the efforts of the service team.

For many small- and medium-sized enterprises in Vietnam, access to suitable financing remains a challenge, particularly when traditional lenders require real estate collateral. These barriers can be even greater for women-owned and women-led businesses, as well as those with gender-diverse leadership teams. Through flexible private debt solutions, Beacon Fund seeks to broaden financing options, helping businesses access the capital they need to grow and strengthen their capacity for responsible business practices.

For HumVentures, responsible development is reflected in the way it creates products and services and sustains relationships. This foundation has taken shape over more than a decade of operations through practical commitments to local communities, the environment, and its people.

For local communities, HumVentures connects Vietnamese produce, regional specialities, and crafts with guest experiences. Working with growers, producers, and artisans helps bring local products to market while keeping regional flavours, culinary knowledge, and traditional skills relevant to contemporary life.Man Moi’s Huong Vi Que Nha and Hum’s Nong San Que Nha programmes carry this approach forward through stories, dishes, and experiences grounded in their places of origin.

For the environment, HumVentures places importance on seasonal ingredients, greenery, and extending the life of materials in its spaces. Reclaimed wood, ceramics, and repurposed objects used across its projects retain a sense of their history while expressing respect for resources. These choices form a distinctive character that guests can experience directly through its products and hospitality spaces.

For its people, responsibility takes shape through employee welfare, health support, training, and career development, alongside a respectful and supportive workplace. Its community commitment is sustained through the HumVentures Charitable Fund, funded by a monthly allocation from company revenue, with priority given to children, education, and initiatives serving the public good.

Building on this foundation, HumVentures and Beacon Fund intend to assess current practices, organise existing responsible business activities more systematically, and establish clearer ways to track results. The focus is on strengthening governance, understanding the value already created, and identifying areas for improvement. The specific scope, methodology, indicators, and roadmap will be further agreed upon by both organisations.

Shuyin Tang, co-founder and CEO of Beacon Fund, said, “Today, many people are looking for ways to reconnect with themselves, with the people they care about, and with nature. A visit to Hum is about more than just food. It's an experience of service, connection, and Vietnamese culture."

"Just as Hum shares Vietnamese culture with the world, Beacon shines a light on Vietnamese SMEs and tells their stories on the world stage. We are delighted to partner with HumVentures, a company with a strong brand, deeply loyal customers, and a solid foundation built over more than a decade. Together, we want the world to see the beauty and potential of Vietnam.”

The partnership provides additional resources for HumVentures to build on its chosen foundations. In its next stage of development, the company aims to strengthen its management practices and better understand the results of its responsible business activities, while maintaining the connection between commercial performance, guest experience, and the value created for local people.

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