Samsung and ShopeePay deepen payment partnership in Vietnam

Photo: Samsung Electronics

By bringing the two brands’ payment ecosystems closer together, the partnership gives consumers greater convenience and flexibility in using familiar payment methods across online marketplaces, mobile wallets, and physical stores. It also marks Samsung’s first collaboration in Southeast Asia to support QR payments in Samsung Wallet across multiple markets.

In Vietnam and Singapore, consumers can now make QR payments with ShopeePay in Samsung Wallet, and use Samsung Pay at checkout on Shopee. Both integrations are expected to become available in Malaysia in the coming months.

With the new integration, Samsung Wallet users can scan participating merchants’ QR codes using the Samsung Wallet app and pay using the payment methods linked to their ShopeePay accounts. This allows users to complete transactions without switching between apps, providing greater convenience at checkout. They can also earn Shopee Coins on eligible purchases made with ShopeePay.

The partnership also expands the range of payment options available to consumers shopping online. Samsung Pay is now available as a checkout option on Shopee, while consumers can use ShopeePay, which supports SPayLater among other payment options, to purchase Samsung products. Looking forward, Samsung will continue expanding ShopeePay acceptance, including SPayLater, across its physical retail channels in Southeast Asia.

“Consumers increasingly expect the same simple and seamless payment experience wherever they choose to shop,” said Carl Nordenberg, vice president of Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia and Oceania. “By deepening our partnership with ShopeePay, Samsung is bringing our payment ecosystems closer together, giving consumers greater choice and flexibility in how they pay. Whether shopping online or purchasing a device in-store, we want to remove friction from the experience and make it easier for consumers across Southeast Asia to use the payment options they prefer.”

Candice Ng, head of regional partnerships at ShopeePay, said, “The value of a payment partnership lies in how well it connects with the services people already use. Partnerships help us better understand those differences and adapt our services accordingly. Our work with Samsung reflects ShopeePay’s focus on keeping its services relevant and useful to consumers across Southeast Asia.”

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