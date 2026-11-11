Vietnam and Daiwa Securities discuss cooperation in capital market development

MoF delegation and Daiwa Securities. Photo: Vu Oanh

Minister Tuan thanked Daiwa Securities Group for its reception of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) delegation. He noted that the meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to review cooperation outcomes to date and discuss future directions, leveraging Daiwa's strengths and international experience to make contributions to Vietnam's development goals.

The minister noted that the group had actively shared information and experience regarding international financial markets and organised training programmes to help enhance the professional capabilities of MoF officials.

In addition, Daiwa had worked closely with the MoF to organise investment promotion activities, encourage Vietnam's investment and business environment, and strengthen connections between the business communities and financial institutions of the two countries.

Minister Tuan said the country was accelerating economic restructuring, renewing its growth model, and deepening its integration into international financial markets. Vietnam aims to achieve double-digit economic growth during 2026-2030 and become a developed, high-income country by 2045. Realising these ambitions will require increasingly substantial investment resources, particularly medium- and long-term capital.

Against this backdrop, developing a domestic capital market that is integrated, transparent and modern, while expanding access to and effectively mobilising capital from international financial markets, is of importance. These are also areas in which Vietnam hopes to continue benefiting from the experience and support of reputable financial institutions with extensive international expertise, such as Daiwa.

The minister called on Daiwa to continue working with the MoF to strengthen connectivity between the Vietnamese and Japanese financial markets and encourage the attraction of high-quality, long-term investment flows from Japan and other international markets into Vietnam.

He also encouraged the group to share international experience in capital market development and modernisation, improve market governance standards, and coordinate in providing technical assistance and human resource training, as well as researching ways to diversify international capital mobilisation channels.

Daiwa's representatives expressed their honour at welcoming the minister and the MoF delegation, while highlighting the positive outlook for Vietnam's economy and capital market.

According to Daiwa, the group's global institutional investor network holds positive assessments of Vietnam's growth potential, macroeconomic stability and investment opportunities, particularly in infrastructure, energy transition, green growth and the digital economy.

Building on its longstanding presence and cooperation in Vietnam, Daiwa reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the development of the country's capital market and strengthening coordination with the MoF in investment promotion and connecting Japanese and international investors to engage high-quality, long-term capital.

The group also pledged to step up cooperation in training, international experience-sharing and technical assistance for capital market development, improving governance standards and mobilising capital in international markets. These efforts are expected to contribute to stronger economic and financial cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.

Vietnam explores Samurai bond issuance potential at roadshow in Japan From November 5 to 10, the Ministry of Finance organised a Non-Deal Roadshow in Japan to engage with investors. The programme took place on the sidelines of the visit by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, following a series of investment promotion activities in the US in October.

Vietnam and Japan exchange key cooperation documents worth over $272 million Alongside General Secretary and State President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki, and Japan International Cooperation Agency President Tanaka Akihiko exchanged cooperation documents in Tokyo on November 9.