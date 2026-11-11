Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and Daiwa Securities discuss cooperation in capital market development

November 11, 2026 | 14:27
(0) user say
As part of his working visit to Japan, on November 10, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan held a meeting with leaders of Daiwa Securities Group to discuss cooperation in capital market development, the attraction of long-term investment capital, and stronger connectivity between the financial markets of the two countries.
Vietnam and Daiwa Securities discuss cooperation in capital market development
MoF delegation and Daiwa Securities. Photo: Vu Oanh

Minister Tuan thanked Daiwa Securities Group for its reception of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) delegation. He noted that the meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to review cooperation outcomes to date and discuss future directions, leveraging Daiwa's strengths and international experience to make contributions to Vietnam's development goals.

The minister noted that the group had actively shared information and experience regarding international financial markets and organised training programmes to help enhance the professional capabilities of MoF officials.

In addition, Daiwa had worked closely with the MoF to organise investment promotion activities, encourage Vietnam's investment and business environment, and strengthen connections between the business communities and financial institutions of the two countries.

Minister Tuan said the country was accelerating economic restructuring, renewing its growth model, and deepening its integration into international financial markets. Vietnam aims to achieve double-digit economic growth during 2026-2030 and become a developed, high-income country by 2045. Realising these ambitions will require increasingly substantial investment resources, particularly medium- and long-term capital.

Against this backdrop, developing a domestic capital market that is integrated, transparent and modern, while expanding access to and effectively mobilising capital from international financial markets, is of importance. These are also areas in which Vietnam hopes to continue benefiting from the experience and support of reputable financial institutions with extensive international expertise, such as Daiwa.

The minister called on Daiwa to continue working with the MoF to strengthen connectivity between the Vietnamese and Japanese financial markets and encourage the attraction of high-quality, long-term investment flows from Japan and other international markets into Vietnam.

He also encouraged the group to share international experience in capital market development and modernisation, improve market governance standards, and coordinate in providing technical assistance and human resource training, as well as researching ways to diversify international capital mobilisation channels.

Daiwa's representatives expressed their honour at welcoming the minister and the MoF delegation, while highlighting the positive outlook for Vietnam's economy and capital market.

According to Daiwa, the group's global institutional investor network holds positive assessments of Vietnam's growth potential, macroeconomic stability and investment opportunities, particularly in infrastructure, energy transition, green growth and the digital economy.

Building on its longstanding presence and cooperation in Vietnam, Daiwa reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the development of the country's capital market and strengthening coordination with the MoF in investment promotion and connecting Japanese and international investors to engage high-quality, long-term capital.

The group also pledged to step up cooperation in training, international experience-sharing and technical assistance for capital market development, improving governance standards and mobilising capital in international markets. These efforts are expected to contribute to stronger economic and financial cooperation between Vietnam and Japan.

Vietnam explores Samurai bond issuance potential at roadshow in Japan Vietnam explores Samurai bond issuance potential at roadshow in Japan

From November 5 to 10, the Ministry of Finance organised a Non-Deal Roadshow in Japan to engage with investors. The programme took place on the sidelines of the visit by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, following a series of investment promotion activities in the US in October.
Vietnam and Japan exchange key cooperation documents worth over $272 million Vietnam and Japan exchange key cooperation documents worth over $272 million

Alongside General Secretary and State President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki, and Japan International Cooperation Agency President Tanaka Akihiko exchanged cooperation documents in Tokyo on November 9.
Vietnam and Japan expand environmental cooperation under new deal Vietnam and Japan expand environmental cooperation under new deal

Ministers from Vietnam and Japan have signed an agreement to strengthen environmental cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to the Paris Agreement and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

By Minh Vu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam-Japan Daiwa Securities Group Ministry of Finance (MoF)

Related Contents

Vietnam and Japan expand environmental cooperation under new deal

Vietnam and Japan expand environmental cooperation under new deal

Vietnam and Japan exchange key cooperation documents worth over $272 million

Vietnam and Japan exchange key cooperation documents worth over $272 million

Vietnam explores Samurai bond issuance potential at roadshow in Japan

Vietnam explores Samurai bond issuance potential at roadshow in Japan

Vietnam Airlines and ANA deepen decade-long ties with joint venture

Vietnam Airlines and ANA deepen decade-long ties with joint venture

Japan's Kokuyo takes full control of Thien Long An Thinh

Japan's Kokuyo takes full control of Thien Long An Thinh

Japan, Vietnam to fund six semiconductor research projects

Japan, Vietnam to fund six semiconductor research projects

MoF and JICA discuss expanded development cooperation

MoF and JICA discuss expanded development cooperation

Vietnam and JBIC discuss energy transition and investment cooperation

Vietnam and JBIC discuss energy transition and investment cooperation

Vietnam explores Samurai bond issuance potential at roadshow in Japan

Vietnam explores Samurai bond issuance potential at roadshow in Japan

Vietnam and Japan exchange key cooperation documents worth over $272 million

Vietnam and Japan exchange key cooperation documents worth over $272 million

Latest News ⁄ Money

Strive Women unlocks $1 billion in credit for small businesses

Strive Women unlocks $1 billion in credit for small businesses

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UK trade preferences come with strict requirements

UK trade preferences come with strict requirements

AB SKF approves distribution of subsidiary shares to equity investors

AB SKF approves distribution of subsidiary shares to equity investors

US blueberry exports to Vietnam surge 160 per cent

US blueberry exports to Vietnam surge 160 per cent

Vinacomin seeks approval for $208 million bauxite project

Vinacomin seeks approval for $208 million bauxite project

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020