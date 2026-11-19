Photo: VIB

In early November, the SBV carried out two notable foreign exchange operations. On November 9, the SBV announced a USD/VND foreign exchange swap facility with a maximum value of $2 billion and a 182-day tenor. On November 11, the SBV began regular spot purchases of US dollars twice a week at an exchange rate of VND25,500 ($0.99) per dollar from November 11.

The two operations have different mechanisms, but both provide an additional option for supplying VND liquidity. Among them, FX swap recorded nearly VND50 trillion ($1.94 billion) being injected into the banking system on November 9. A six-month tenor provides participating banks with additional options for balancing cash flows and planning capital deployment through the end of this year and into early next year.

According to the SBV, following the announcement of the facility, the six-month foreign exchange swap rate on the interbank market had fallen to a level equivalent to the rate offered by SBV. FX swap rates for maturities of three months or longer also showed a downward trend.

Tran Chi Thanh, deputy CEO and head of Treasury and Foreign Exchange at VIB, said, "The six-month foreign exchange swap coupled with open market operations enables banks to proactively balance funding sources."

He added that the facility helps lower the cost of using international capital. "When raising US dollars from foreign financial institutions for use in the domestic VND market, banks need to calculate both foreign currency borrowing rates and FX swap costs. Competitive swap costs can make international funding a more attractive option while easing competitive pressure on domestic VND deposit mobilisation," he said. "When pressure for funding costs eases, banks can consider lowering lending rates, helping businesses and individuals gain better access to credit."

Tran Chi Thanh, deputy CEO and head of Treasury and Foreign Exchange at VIB. Photo: VIB

Given the increasing diversity of monetary policy instruments, trading capabilities and capital management expertise play a crucial role in enabling commercial banks to proactively balance liquidity and control funding costs.

VIB has been recognised by the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA) as the #2 bank in FX Swap trading volume across the entire market

In Vietnam’s FX swap market, VIB has ranked as Top 2 bank in FX Swap trading volume across the entire market for two consecutive years, according to data from the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA). In the first 9 months of 2026, VIB achieved a remarkable 42.6 per cent growth in FX trading volume, more than twice its size at the end of 2024.

As Top 2 bank in FX Swap trading volume and growing FX swap portfolio, VIB is securing a stronger market presence and experience in the FX swap market. During the SBV’s launch of the 182-day FX swap facility, VIB was also among the credit institutions participating from the initial stage.

FX Swap is an important instrument in VIB’s funding management activities. The bank proactively accesses USD funding from international markets in combination with swaps into VND to meet domestic funding needs, diversify its funding sources, and manage foreign exchange risks.

From 2024 to September 2026, against a backdrop of rising foreign exchange swap costs, VIB leveraged both international funding and FX swap transactions to diversify its funding sources, balance tenors, and manage foreign exchange risks.

Accordingly, swap costs represent one component of the total cost of capital after being converted into VND, alongside foreign currency borrowing rates and other related costs. Business performance is assessed based on the overall costs of raising and converting funds, as well as the effectiveness of capital utilisation, rather than swap costs in silo. This approach enables VIB to proactively select funding options that align with its business requirements and prevailing market conditions.

Beyond foreign exchange swaps, VIB led in government bond trading volume in 2024. The bank also maintained its top position in both outright and repo government bond transactions in 2025. In the foreign exchange market, VIB’s revenue from structured products and derivatives recorded a compound annual growth rate of 45 per cent over the 2020–2025 period.

As of August 2026, VIB’s total offshore funding had exceeded $1.6 billion. The bank has also maintained trade finance partnerships with international institutions, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), since 2009 and 2011, respectively.

Its international funding base, combined with its foreign exchange trading experience, enables VIB to diversify funding options and manage currency conversion requirements, tenors, and funding costs.

In September 2026, VIB officially put into operation the Front Arena trading system developed by FIS Global, on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure.VIB , became the first bank in Vietnam to deploy Front Arena on AWS. The platform is designed to manage the full trade lifecycle - from trade execution, position and risk management through post-trade processing, thereby increasing automation and operational control.

As the SBV expands its liquidity management instruments, VIB continues to leverage its position in the FX Swap market, access to international funding, and technological infrastructure to proactively manage its funding sources and costs. These capabilities also lay the foundation for developing financial solutions that better meet the needs of businesses and individuals.

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