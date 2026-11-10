SSIAM, EVF seal investment deal backed by Japanese capital

Photo: SSIAM

SSI Fund Management Co., Ltd. (SSIAM) signed the agreement with Electricity Finance JSC (EVF) on November 9, in the presence of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, senior leaders of the Vietnamese delegation, and high-ranking Japanese officials. The investment will be made through funds established by SSIAM in partnership with Japanese institutions, including the Japan Vietnam Capital Fund I, L.P. (JVCF), set up with the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), and the Daiwa-SSIAM Fund IV, set up with Daiwa Corporate Investment Co., Ltd. (DCI).

The proposed offering is expected to total more than VND1.1 trillion (approximately $45 million). The detailed execution of the transaction remains subject to agreement on final terms and conditions, the fulfilment of relevant requirements, and all necessary regulatory approvals.

This collaboration combines SSIAM’s profound understanding of the Vietnamese market and extensive local network with the relationships maintained by SSIAM, Daiwa, and DBJ across more than 20 Japanese regional banks and credit rating agencies.

Building on this foundation, SSIAM is participating as an investor while serving as a strategic bridge, helping EVF access Japan’s financial ecosystem, from identifying opportunities and connecting with potential partners to structuring appropriate forms of collaboration. Through this approach, EVF can enhance access to competitively priced financing and deepen cooperation with Japanese financial institutions.

This transaction represents one of the first concrete initiatives implemented under the strategic MoU signed by SSIAM and DCI in Tokyo, Japan, on the same day. It also marks the second investment made by JVCF, the investment platform established by SSIAM and DBJ in early 2026 to focus on private placement investment opportunities in Vietnam.

The transaction further builds on the strong and enduring 20-year partnership between SSI and two of Japan’s most respected financial institutions, Daiwa and DBJ, while marking a new phase in connecting Vietnamese enterprises with international capital resources and business opportunities. It also reinforces SSIAM’s role as a bridge between Vietnam’s market and Japan’s financial ecosystem.

Looking ahead, SSIAM plans to replicate and expand this cooperation model beyond Japan to other international capital markets, broadening its network of partners, and attracting additional foreign financial institutions. In doing so, SSIAM aims to strengthen cross-border capital flows, diversify funding sources for Vietnamese enterprises, and support the sustainable development of Vietnam’s capital market.

Stock market holds investment potential from now until year end The stock market holds potential for investment this year in the context of the macroeconomic recovery and a rebound in manufacturing and business activities across most sectors.

SSIAM and DBJ launch Japan Vietnam Capital Fund SSI Asset Management Company and the Development Bank of Japan on February 3 launched the Japan Vietnam Capital Fund at an event celebrating 20 years of cooperation between them.