Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VPBank secures $730 million offshore syndicated loan arranged by IFC and SMBC

November 10, 2026 | 18:19
(0) user say
On November 10, VPBank, together with leading global financial institutions, held a celebration ceremony for an offshore syndicated loan facility totalling $730 million.
VPBank secures $730 million offshore syndicated loan arranged by IFC and SMBC
VPBank representatives and partners at the celebration ceremony. Photo: VPBank

The event was attended by VPBank’s CEO, senior executives, and representatives of participating financial institutions.

The $730 million facility comprises 3-year, 5-year, and 7-year tranches and has been disbursed in multiple drawdowns throughout 2026. The funding will enable VPBank to continue expanding comprehensive financial solutions for SMEs, women-owned or women-led SMEs (WSMEs), and agricultural SMEs, supporting their working capital requirements, production capacity expansion, and business growth initiatives.

With its diversified maturity structure, the facility enhances both medium- and long-term funding resources, increasing VPBank’s flexibility in capital management and strengthening its financial foundation for implementing its 2026-2030 five-year strategy, which aligns business growth objectives with financial inclusion and support for enterprise development.

The transaction, jointly coordinated and arranged by International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) as joint arrangers, brought together a broad range of major international financial institutions.

The group of development finance institutions includes IFC, German Investment Corporation, Proparco, and Norfund. Export credit agencies participating in the facility include The Export-Import Bank of China and The Export-Import Bank of Korea. The international commercial banks and other financial institutions participating in the facility include SMBC, Punjab National Bank, Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, and KEXIM Asia Limited.

VPBank secures $730 million offshore syndicated loan arranged by IFC and SMBC
Photo: VPBank

The participation of development finance institution, export credit agencies, and international commercial banks from markets including the United States, Germany, France, Norway, China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Sri Lanka demonstrates VPBank’s ability to attract international funding and broaden its global partner network.

It also reflects international partners’ confidence in the bank’s financial strength and long-term growth prospects. The transaction is expected to deepen relationships with existing partners while expanding cooperation with new institutions, paving the way for future access to international funding sources.

Nguyen Duc Vinh, CEO of VPBank, said, “The $730 million facility further affirms the international financial community’s confidence in VPBank’s capabilities and development strategy. This funding allows us to strengthen our support for SME customers, WSMEs, and agricultural SMEs, turning our commitment to growth and sustainable development into tangible outcomes while creating long-term value for shareholders, customers and society.”

Allen Forlemu, IFC regional director for Financial Institutions Group, Asia and the Pacific said, "The financing needs of Vietnamese SMEs are far greater than what any single institution can provide. Our long-standing partnership with VPBank and confidence in the bank's strategy and performance have enabled us to provide our first seven-year loan to a Vietnamese bank, helping strengthen VPBank's funding structure and expand its lending to SMEs. By mobilising private capital alongside our own investment, we can scale the resources available to businesses well beyond our own balance sheet, significantly expanding access to finance for companies that drive jobs and economic growth across Vietnam."

Reiko Mori, executive officer and deputy head of Asia Pacific Division at SMBC said, " As VPBank’s strategic shareholder and long-standing partner, we are pleased to have worked alongside IFC to bring development finance institutions, export credit agencies, and commercial banks together on a single platform. This transaction demonstrates how partnership with purpose can mobilise capital at scale and advance financial inclusion across Asia.”

In recent years, VPBank has continuously advanced its sustainable development strategy by integrating ESG standards into its business operations, expanding green and social finance, and increasing access to high-quality international funding sources. Complementing this financing, IFC will also support VPBank in strengthening its agri-finance capabilities and expanding financing for agricultural SMEs.

The $730 million facility follows a series of major international financing transactions completed by the bank during 2025-2026. In June 2026, VPBank and 15 international financial institutions signed the bank’s first $1.44 billion Sustainability-Linked Loan. Earlier, in 2025, VPBank successfully raised $2.36 billion, including a $1.56 billion international syndicated loan and a $300 million international sustainable bond issuance.

This growing pipeline of transactions, featuring increasingly diverse structures, maturities, and formats, further strengthens VPBank’s ability to access international capital markets. These resources support the bank’s long-term growth strategy, enhance its capacity to deliver financial solutions to customers, and reinforce its role in connecting international capital flows with the development needs of Vietnamese businesses and the broader economy.

VPBank and Western Union enhance digital remittance experience VPBank and Western Union enhance digital remittance experience

VPBank and Western Union launched the APN Realtime service on October 12, enabling recipients in Vietnam to receive remittances directly into their bank accounts in real time, without having to visit a physical location to collect cash.
VPBank wins two Euromoney cash management awards VPBank wins two Euromoney cash management awards

VPBank has picked up two regional cash management awards, recognising its work in combining technology, transaction services, and advisory expertise.
VPBank issues $300 million sustainability bond VPBank issues $300 million sustainability bond

VPBank reached a major milestone in its sustainable growth journey with the issuance of a landmark sustainability bond on September 15 – the first by a private bank in Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
VPBank smes loan IFC SMBC

Related Contents

VPBank wins two Euromoney cash management awards

VPBank wins two Euromoney cash management awards

Banks unlock foreign ownership headroom to attract strategic investors

Banks unlock foreign ownership headroom to attract strategic investors

Green transition support key for SMEs facing emissions pressure

Green transition support key for SMEs facing emissions pressure

Ping An Digital Bank expands trade financing platform for SMEs

Ping An Digital Bank expands trade financing platform for SMEs

SCG and Prime Group add value to the ecosystem

SCG and Prime Group add value to the ecosystem

VPBank and Western Union enhance digital remittance experience

VPBank and Western Union enhance digital remittance experience

Latest News ⁄ Money

SSIAM, EVF seal investment deal backed by Japanese capital

SSIAM, EVF seal investment deal backed by Japanese capital

HumVentures announces financing partnership with Beacon Fund

HumVentures announces financing partnership with Beacon Fund

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ericsson establishes R&D capability in Vietnam, reinforcing long-term commitment

Ericsson establishes R&D capability in Vietnam, reinforcing long-term commitment

Vietnam and Japan expand environmental cooperation under new deal

Vietnam and Japan expand environmental cooperation under new deal

Stavian and Midas Capital team up on digital infrastructure

Stavian and Midas Capital team up on digital infrastructure

SSIAM, EVF seal investment deal backed by Japanese capital

SSIAM, EVF seal investment deal backed by Japanese capital

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020