Blockchain and AI open 200,000 new jobs for Vietnam’s youth

On October 31, the Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association (VBA), in partnership with the Institute of Blockchain and AI (ABAII), launched 'ABAII Unitour 2025' at the University of Economics and Finance in Ho Chi Minh City (UEF). The event aims to equip students with the skills, insights, and mindset needed to thrive in emerging digital industries, fostering a generation ready to shape Vietnam’s innovation-driven future.

Speakers participate in a panel discussion, sharing insights on opportunities, skills, and mindsets for global integration in the age of blockchain and AI

The event attracted hundreds of students and lecturers, reflecting the growing momentum of Vietnam’s national digital transformation strategy, which aims to foster an innovation-driven economy and a skilled digital workforce.

According to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ngo Minh Hai, vice rector of UEF, equipping students with blockchain and AI knowledge is crucial for helping them adapt to technological change and develop professional resilience in the digital era.

“The university sees technology innovation as a driver of growth. Our mission is to align academic training with real-world applications so that students can identify both opportunities and risks in the age of data,” Hai said.

Le Anh Quoc, expert at VBA and COO of AlphaTrue Solutions, revealed that as of October, the global market capitalisation of digital assets had exceeded $4 trillion, with more than 870 exchanges and 600 million users. JPMorgan Chase projects the market could reach $10 trillion by 2030, marking blockchain’s transition from an experimental technology to a core financial infrastructure.

Quoc noted that the tokenisation of real-world assets is emerging as a new pillar of global finance, with major institutions like JPMorgan, HSBC, and BNY Mellon digitising bonds and investment funds, while Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal have begun integrating stablecoins into cross-border payments.

“Between 2019 and 2024, Vietnam recorded over 20,000 online fraud cases causing losses of nearly $480 billion,” he said. “That’s why RegTech solutions, such as AI-based e-verification, on-chain transaction analytics, and automated compliance reporting, are becoming vital for transparency. Students who understand digital risk management will be the backbone of a secure, sustainable fintech ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, AI is reshaping the global labour market and productivity landscape. Nguyen Dang Chi, lecturer at ABAII, explained that AI has become the central driver of productivity and decision-making in almost every industry.

“According to the Challenger Report 2025, over 85 per cent of layoffs in the US in September were directly linked to slow technology adoption. Reuters reports that workplace efficiency can increase eightfold with AI integration, while LinkedIn highlights AI-related skills as the fastest-growing globally,” Chi said.

Chi added that, according to the World Economic Forum, by 2030, skills in AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and creative problem-solving will be core competencies for the global workforce. Vietnam is among the fastest-growing tech talent markets in the region, with an expected demand for around 200,000 professionals in blockchain, fintech, and AI by 2025, according to TopDev.

“This is a signal for higher education to focus on training high-quality, tech-savvy people who understand both technology and regulatory frameworks. Only then can Vietnam take a confident step into the knowledge economy,” he said.

Nguyen Dang Chi, lecturer at ABAII

During the panel discussion 'Digital Readiness for Students - Building Resilience in the New Era', Piyush Shah, COO of Bingold Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), stressed that trust remains the foundation of digital finance. He shared that global companies like Bingold are developing asset-backed tokenisation models to improve transparency and transaction efficiency.

By digitising tangible assets such as gold or bonds, these models enable wider access to financial systems and mitigate risks in cross-border transactions.

“Vietnam has a unique opportunity to become a standout player in the regional digital finance landscape thanks to its young population, rapid digital adoption, and government-led direction,” Shah said. “Strengthening collaboration between universities, enterprises, and global tech firms will create a powerful leap in talent development, helping Vietnamese students become a driving force shaping the future digital economy.”