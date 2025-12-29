FPT and GELEX sign deal to develop blockchain tech for global markets

FPT and GELEX representatives with the blockchain technology agreement

FPT and GELEX will jointly research, develop, and implement blockchain-related business activities with the ambition to scale up operations and expand into international markets.

Under the agreement, the two groups will focus cooperation on four main pillars in blockchain: the development of digital asset products and services; research and development of blockchain-based products, services, and application solutions; the application of blockchain products, services, solutions, and cryptoassets within both groups’ ecosystems to enhance operational efficiency and long-term value; and joint expansion of the blockchain ecosystem to international strategic partners.

The scope of cooperation is designed to be flexible, aligned with the capabilities and development orientations of each party as well as legal regulations in each country and territory, thereby laying the foundation for blockchain platforms with global competitive potential.

FPT is Vietnam’s leading technology group with a high-quality global workforce and extensive experience implementing projects in major markets. FPT has pioneered research, development, and mastery of core technologies, including blockchain, serving domestic and international clients across multiple sectors.

Meanwhile, GELEX, a leading Vietnamese investment group with an ecosystem spanning infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, and financial investment, approaches blockchain as a new technology as well as a future operational platform. GELEX has identified blockchain as a “major challenge”, where technology must be closely linked to practical value, scalability, and long-term operational efficiency.

