FPT and GELEX sign deal to develop blockchain tech for global markets

December 29, 2025 | 08:29
(0) user say
FPT Corporation and GELEX Group signed an agreement on the development of blockchain technology in Hanoi on December 25.
FPT and GELEX sign deal to develop blockchain tech for global markets
FPT and GELEX representatives with the blockchain technology agreement

FPT and GELEX will jointly research, develop, and implement blockchain-related business activities with the ambition to scale up operations and expand into international markets.

Under the agreement, the two groups will focus cooperation on four main pillars in blockchain: the development of digital asset products and services; research and development of blockchain-based products, services, and application solutions; the application of blockchain products, services, solutions, and cryptoassets within both groups’ ecosystems to enhance operational efficiency and long-term value; and joint expansion of the blockchain ecosystem to international strategic partners.

The scope of cooperation is designed to be flexible, aligned with the capabilities and development orientations of each party as well as legal regulations in each country and territory, thereby laying the foundation for blockchain platforms with global competitive potential.

FPT is Vietnam’s leading technology group with a high-quality global workforce and extensive experience implementing projects in major markets. FPT has pioneered research, development, and mastery of core technologies, including blockchain, serving domestic and international clients across multiple sectors.

Meanwhile, GELEX, a leading Vietnamese investment group with an ecosystem spanning infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, and financial investment, approaches blockchain as a new technology as well as a future operational platform. GELEX has identified blockchain as a “major challenge”, where technology must be closely linked to practical value, scalability, and long-term operational efficiency.

FPT and Aon join forces with enterprises to build strong digital shield FPT and Aon join forces with enterprises to build strong digital shield

In today's digital age, cyberattacks are becoming an increasingly serious threat to businesses and organisations worldwide.
Abbott, FPT Long Chau partner to improve Vietnam’s healthcare sector Abbott, FPT Long Chau partner to improve Vietnam’s healthcare sector

Abbott has teamed up with FPT Long Chau, a leading pharmaceutical retailer, to fight non-communicable diseases.
Phu Tai Group and FPT accelerate digital governance with SAP cloud ERP Phu Tai Group and FPT accelerate digital governance with SAP cloud ERP

Phu Tai JSC in collaboration with FPT Corporation announced a new digital transformation strategy on December 2 and kicked off the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition deployment across seven key subsidiaries in the stone and wood sectors.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FPT Gelex blockchain digital transformation

