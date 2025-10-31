Corporate

Jabil builds a sustainable future from the inside out

October 31, 2025 | 15:30
(0) user say
Jabil, a global leader in engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions, understands its responsibility as a good steward of natural resources with positive contributions to global environmental and social challenges.

For Jabil, sustainability is the integration of environmental health, social responsibility, governance, and economic growth to create thriving, diverse, and resilient business operations for employees and the communities in which the company operates.

Jabil's site in Ho Chi Minh is a shining example of the company's commitment to building a sustainable future from the inside out.

Established in 2007, Jabil in Vietnam has made remarkable strides in creating a healthier environment, empowering its local communities, and nurturing a thriving, resilient workforce, areas Jabil believes it can make the biggest impact.

Environmental responsibility at the core of operations

Rooted in that belief, environmental responsibility begins from the ground up at Jabil in Vietnam. The site continuously initiates energy-saving solutions, waste reduction initiatives, and wastewater recycling to minimise its operational footprint.

Tree-planting campaigns and green workspace efforts such as the "Go Healthy, Go Smoke Free" campaign to raise awareness around smoking cessation, a "Green Road" initiative promoting public transportation and electric vehicle use, and other projects are carried out frequently at Jabil Vietnam to strengthen environmental awareness among employees and reduce the site's CO₂ footprint.

In July, Jabil was presented with the Ho Chi Minh City Environmental Award 2025 in recognition of these efforts to build a cleaner, greener future.

Jabil builds a sustainable future from the inside out
Khanh Nguyen, operations director at Jabil in Vietnam (second from right), received the Ho Chi Minh City Environmental Award 2025

"We treat sustainability as a long-term investment. Whether it's through reducing energy consumption or optimising waste management, every effort we make can help shrink our environmental impact and improve operational efficiency," said Khanh Nguyen, operations director at Jabil in Vietnam.

Beyond the factory walls, Jabil in Vietnam aims to make a lasting social impact. Through the company's Jabil Cares community engagement platform, the site participates in volunteering, charity campaigns, and education-based initiatives throughout the year.

Jabil in Vietnam also contributes to Jabil's global goal of giving back 500,000 volunteer hours annually to local communities and organises career workshops to inspire and guide the next generation.

As part of its initiative to support and invest in talented young leaders, each year Jabil in Vietnam supports around 20 university students in their third year and last year of studies in either science, engineering, technology, or business courses by covering their tuition and educational expenses.

Additionally, the scholars will also be offered training, internships, and potential career opportunities at Jabil.

“It's inspiring to see how our teams continuously deliver quality for customers while also making time to give back to their community and develop themselves,” said Tin Phung, senior business unit manager. “This culture of purpose and progress is what makes Jabil's Vietnam site special.”

A sustainable company starts with a sustainable workforce. At Jabil in Vietnam, employees are supported through internal scholarship programmes, structured development plans for engineering talent, and career path initiatives across all levels.

Special focus is placed on creating an inclusive culture, where women are encouraged to pursue leadership roles and all employees are given opportunities to grow. This strong people-first culture earned Jabil in Vietnam the Sustainable Workplace Award 2025 and a place among the Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2025 by HR Asia this August.

“At Jabil, sustainability is both a responsibility and a strategy,” said Huu Binh, senior finance controller at Jabil in Vietnam. “We believe our success lies in how well we care for our environment, our people, and our communities. These achievements are a reflection of the collective heart and effort of our entire team.”

Jabil builds a sustainable future from the inside out
Jabil's employees in Vietnam join hands on a tree-planting campaign, showing that a sustainable future starts from within

As industries around the world seek to redefine what responsible business looks like, Jabil in Vietnam demonstrates that a sustainable future starts from within.

Jabil Vietnam marks 15-year journey in Vietnam Jabil Vietnam marks 15-year journey in Vietnam

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Jabil in Vietnam. On this occasion, Victor Brizuela, operations director of Jabil Vietnam, spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about the company's 15-year journey in the country with a focus on manufacturing operations and talent strategy.
Jabil Vietnam champions diversity, prioritizes wellness, and leads in innovation Jabil Vietnam champions diversity, prioritizes wellness, and leads in innovation

Khanh Nguyen, Jabil's human resources manager in Vietnam, delves into this inspiring evolution with VIR's Thanh Van, highlighting the company's unwavering dedication to career progression and top-tier operational standards through strategic collaborations and technological innovation.
Jabil awards 30 Vietnamese students scholarships Jabil awards 30 Vietnamese students scholarships

On April 1, Jabil announced that the company has recently awarded 30 local university students with its Jabil Vietnam Scholarship, the company's initiative to support and invest in the talented young leaders of tomorrow.

By Huyen Thuy

