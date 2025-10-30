Corporate

SoftwareOne teams with AWS to turbocharge APAC Gen AI

October 30, 2025 | 08:00
(0) user say
SoftwareOne, today announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services to accelerate digital transformation, cloud adoption, and generative artificial intelligence innovation across the Asia-Pacific region.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2025 - SoftwareOne, a global leader in cloud and software services, today announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate digital transformation, cloud adoption, and generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) innovation across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Under the multi-year agreement, SoftwareOne will enhance its AWS capabilities to support customers in Australia-New Zealand (ANZ), Southeast Asia, Greater China Region (GCR), and India. The collaboration focuses on four strategic areas: migration and modernization, data and Gen AI, launching entirely new solutions on AWS (greenfield deployments), and AWS Marketplace enablement. SoftwareOne will continue to invest in obtaining AWS certifications, ensuring SoftwareOne employees are equipped with the latest AWS expertise to support customers across the APAC region.

"This agreement marks a pivotal step in our mission to empower organizations across APAC to accelerate digital transformation using Gen AI," said Varun Paliwal, President APAC and Middle East of SoftwareOne. "By combining SoftwareOne's expertise with the comprehensive cloud services of AWS, we're delivering tangible business outcomes and long-term value for our customers."

"This collaboration with SoftwareOne demonstrates our joint focus on helping customers across APAC accelerate both cloud transformation and responsible generative AI adoption," said Corrie Briscoe, Director of Partner Core, Asia Pacific & Japan, AWS. "By combining SoftwareOne's deep regional expertise and trusted customer relationships with AWS's breadth of services—including Amazon Bedrock—we're creating practical pathways for organizations to modernize their operations, innovate with confidence, and scale solutions that drive measurable impact."

SoftwareOne will develop and deploy a portfolio of Gen AI solutions powered by Amazon Bedrock, tailored to industries such as retail, manufacturing and financial services. To accelerate adoption, SoftwareOne will provide pre-built, AWS-validated solution templates and implementation packages, including AI assistants for specific industries and workloads, which are designed to help customers move from pilot to production faster. AWS will provide technical assistance and collaborate with SoftwareOne teams through its Generative AI Innovation Centre (GenAIIC) Partner Alliance, which SoftwareOne has joined, and which will provide access to expert-level training and delivery acceleration.

The AI Assistants that will be launched through SoftwareOne's collaboration with AWS include:

  • Technician AI Assistant for factory troubleshooting and maintenance queries.
  • Insurance AI Assistant for personalized plan recommendations and sentiment analysis.
  • HR Policy Assistant to automate employee inquiries and HR ticket creation.
  • Product Assistant for intelligent product search, promotion discovery, and order management.

As part of the collaboration, SoftwareOne will help customers migrate to AWS through its Rapid Migration Offer, deploy a new SoftwareOne AWS Landing Zone with built-in cloud security and governance, and will list its solutions in AWS Marketplace to streamline procurement. SoftwareOne will also invest in dedicated AWS-focused sales and marketing headcount across APAC to support customers throughout their cloud journey.

This collaboration will enhance SoftwareOne's vision of delivering flexibility, innovation, and business value for customers across industries. To explore how SoftwareOne can accelerate your cloud journey with AWS, visit: softwareone.com

https://www.softwareone.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SoftwareOne

SoftwareOne AWS Gen AI SoftwareOne collaboration AWS Gen AI innovation

