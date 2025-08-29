Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Exchanges core to building trust and transparency in Vietnam's digital asset market

August 29, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
As part of the Danang Finance and Tech Week 2025, a panel discussion was held to discuss the development of the digital asset market, and how exchanges will play a key role in ensuring a fair and transparent playing field.
Exchanges – core of building trust and transparency in Vietnams digital asset market
Danang Finance and Tech Week took place from August 28-30

The event, on August 29, took place as Vietnam finalises its legal framework for digital assets under the newly passed Law on Digital Technology Industry, marking a new chapter for the market with greater transparency and oversight. It also supported the development of an international financial centre in Vietnam, with Danang as a key location.

Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Head of the Central Committee for Policy and Strategy, emphasised, “The integration of finance, technology, and semiconductors at this event shows Danang’s thorough preparation and reflects a long-term strategy to turn the city into a new financial and technological hub for Vietnam and the region.”

Among these areas, blockchain and semiconductors are two of the 11 strategic national technology sectors prioritised for research, development, and mastery. For blockchain, key product groups will focus on digital assets, cryptocurrencies, digital identity and data encryption, cybersecurity, and traceability. Meanwhile, the semiconductor industry will research, and pilot the production and commercialisation of specialised chips, AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and photonic chips.

Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc noted that Danang’s strategic location on the East-West economic corridor, combined with a deep-water seaport and modern international airport, provides substantial potential to become a financial centre supporting logistics, risk insurance, and cross-border trade. This is not just a geographic advantage, but also a major benefit for the ecosystem of finance, logistics, insurance, and risk management.

Exchanges – core of building trust and transparency in Vietnams digital asset market
The Vietnam Finance Forum took place on August 28

Nguyen Van Quang, Secretary of Danang Party Committee, said the event was symbolic, underscoring the city's pioneering role in digital economic development and modern finance.

For Vietnam, particularly Danang, seizing opportunities in these sectors is especially important. As major global financial centres are redefining development models based on innovation and technology, Danang holds advantages in location, infrastructure, human resources, and policy direction to become a new growth pole.

“Fintech, blockchain, semiconductors, and green finance are no longer unfamiliar concepts. They are becoming crucial pillars shaping the future global economy. With its current potential, Danang is ready to welcome cooperation, investment, and major policy initiatives aligned with the goal of forming Vietnam’s international financial centre in the city,” Quang said.

During the panel discussion, delegates agreed that digital asset exchanges play a central role in ensuring transparency, liquidity, and investor confidence, both for individuals and institutions. Representatives from both domestic and international platforms emphasised the need to prioritise tools for open data, such as proof of reserve, open APIs for third-party auditing, and strict risk control processes to prevent market manipulation.

Le Sy Nguyen, CEO of the Web3 exchange BITGP, said, “A transparent exchange is not just a place to trade, but a platform that sets standards for the market. Requirements like KYC, AML, liquidity disclosures, and user asset protection should be seen as fundamental, not burdensome.”

Experts also discussed the exchanges' role in connecting innovative projects (builders) with the community and investors. They emphasised the need to establish fair and clear listing mechanisms for Vietnamese projects, helping domestic Web3 products reach users. Models like innovation zone, launchpad, or sandbox-based trial listings were considered suitable directions.

Exchanges – core of building trust and transparency in Vietnams digital asset market
A panel discussion on building a digital asset market

As an exchange built on the technology and liquidity of Bitget, a platform that has implemented builder support models in many countries- BITGP announced it is currently localising listing standards and community support, while also being ready to share international experiences in areas such as risk management, digital asset classification, and hybrid CeFi-DeFi trading.

Delegates also pointed out challenges stemming from inconsistent regulations, especially as Vietnam is in the process of preparing a sandbox mechanism. Ensuring fair competition among exchanges while maintaining compliance with international standards is considered a prerequisite for a sustainable environment.

“We hope to see clear criteria for the sandbox, allowing the trial of models such as real-world asset tokenisation, non-custodial wallets, and automated liquidity services, all within a supervised framework. Thereby, both investors and businesses can feel more secure,” Nguyen added.

In the long term, exchanges are also expected to contribute to policy consultations, market data sharing, and co-designing experimental frameworks with regulatory agencies, following an open but controlled approach. This is considered a key foundation for moving Vietnam’s digital assets out of the grey zone and into a legal, recognised part of the national digital economy.

Digital assets set for expansion in Vietnam amid new legal foundation Digital assets set for expansion in Vietnam amid new legal foundation

Vietnam’s growing interest in digital assets is creating significant opportunities, supported by a young workforce and rapid adaptability.
Hanoi forum to focus on future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation Hanoi forum to focus on future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will host a forum about the future of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation in Hanoi on August 29, expecting to attract policymakers, domestic and international businesses, embassies, leading experts, and international organisations.
Vietnam announces five major sci-tech initiatives Vietnam announces five major sci-tech initiatives

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) hosted a forum on the future of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation at the Vietnam National Exhibition Centre in Hanoi on August 29.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Danang City digital assets blockchain Bitget

Related Contents

Digital assets set for expansion in Vietnam amid new legal foundation

Digital assets set for expansion in Vietnam amid new legal foundation

Preparing to make most of a billion-dollar market in 2026

Preparing to make most of a billion-dollar market in 2026

Excitement in store after recognition of digital assets

Excitement in store after recognition of digital assets

Vietnam set to pilot five licensed digital asset exchanges

Vietnam set to pilot five licensed digital asset exchanges

New chapter arrives for digital asset firms

New chapter arrives for digital asset firms

Building cryptocurrency regulations in Vietnam

Building cryptocurrency regulations in Vietnam

Blockchain startup tackles e-commerce cash flow nightmare with smart verification

Blockchain startup tackles e-commerce cash flow nightmare with smart verification

Digital assets set for expansion in Vietnam amid new legal foundation

Digital assets set for expansion in Vietnam amid new legal foundation

Digital transformation policy clarity opens door for blockchain hub target

Digital transformation policy clarity opens door for blockchain hub target

Preparing to make most of a billion-dollar market in 2026

Preparing to make most of a billion-dollar market in 2026

Excitement in store after recognition of digital assets

Excitement in store after recognition of digital assets

New chapter arrives for digital asset firms

New chapter arrives for digital asset firms

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

Green-digital goals require balance

Green-digital goals require balance

Socioeconomic development intertwined with three pillars

Socioeconomic development intertwined with three pillars

Tan Thuan Tower: a new green-tech office landmark in Ho Chi Minh City

Tan Thuan Tower: a new green-tech office landmark in Ho Chi Minh City

AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners

AgriS teams up with ITOCHU to advance alternative sweeteners

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

Masan High-Tech Materials to grab opportunities from rising tungsten prices

Masan High-Tech Materials to grab opportunities from rising tungsten prices

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020