Cancer care set for major boost with new Vietnam-AstraZeneca partnership

The two organisations signed a landmark MoU on September 19 aimed at accelerating cancer care transformation and improving outcomes nationwide. According to GLOBOCAN statistics from 2022, Vietnam recorded an estimated 180,480 new cancer cases and 120,184 cancer-related deaths, with breast, liver, lung, and colorectal cancers leading in both incidence and mortality.

While clinical guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health in 2018 and 2020 have improved screening and treatment effectiveness, there remains a pressing need to enhance expertise and research in oncology. The partnership seeks to address this gap by fostering advanced training, scientific collaboration, and the adoption of global best practices in precision medicine.

The partnership will focus on updating professional guidelines for cancer diagnosis and treatment, building capacity for healthcare professionals in oncology and research, and promoting public health education.

Through this collaboration, the Vietnam Cancer Association and AstraZeneca Vietnam aim to accelerate the standardisation of clinical guidelines, aligning with international best practices while addressing Vietnam’s unique needs. Over 2025–2026, the Vietnam Cancer Association, in collaboration with oncology hospitals across the country, plans to develop and update 'Diagnosis and Treatment Guidelines' for various cancer types.

These guidelines will be submitted to the Ministry of Health’s Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management for approval as national standards, ensuring widespread implementation across medical facilities. The partnership will also prioritise scientific research, international collaboration, and public health education to strengthen cancer care and awareness nationwide.

Leveraging the expertise of the Vietnam Cancer Association, which brings together the country’s top oncology specialists, and the extensive experience of AstraZeneca – a world-renowned company in oncology care from diagnosis to treatment – the collaboration will focus on the following strategic initiatives:

Strategic collaboration: advancing the development and updating of professional guidelines in oncology.

Scientific conferences and training: organising scientific conferences, workshops, and activities to update medical knowledge and enhance the expertise of oncology healthcare professionals.

Research and publication support: strengthening scientific research capacity and supporting the publication efforts of the Vietnam Journal of Oncology, alongside health education communication initiatives.

Annual conferences and international engagement: supporting the Vietnam Cancer Association in organising annual cancer prevention conferences and facilitating participation of its members in national and international oncology conferences to update specialised knowledge.

"Our goal is to reduce the burden of cancer through close collaboration, professional training, improving the quality of healthcare facilities, advising on policy, and raising public awareness about cancer," said Bui Dieu, president of the Vietnam Cancer Association during the signing ceremony. "We warmly welcome this partnership with AstraZeneca, which creates broad opportunities to strengthen key areas and elevate Vietnam’s oncology sector on the regional medical stage."

Echoing this sentiment, Atul Tandon, general director of AstraZeneca Vietnam, remarked, "Our mission is to drive scientific advancements to build a comprehensive cancer care ecosystem, thereby transforming medical practices and the lives of cancer patients. We firmly believe that by combining AstraZeneca’s global expertise with the profound practical knowledge of the Vietnam Cancer Association, we can deliver meaningful changes in cancer treatment."

Over the years, AstraZeneca Vietnam has made significant efforts to establish a comprehensive collaborative ecosystem in oncology, reaffirming its long-term commitment to Vietnam’s healthcare system and community wellbeing. Through strategic partnerships with leading hospitals and training institutions such as K Hospital, Bach Mai Hospital, Hanoi Oncology Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital, Cho Ray Hospital, Can Tho Oncology Hospital, and Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy, the company has implemented in-depth training programmes to enhance diagnostic and treatment capabilities for healthcare professionals.

Additionally, AstraZeneca works closely with associations and hospitals to organise international scientific conferences and specialised workshops, connecting local experts with cutting-edge global treatment trends. These efforts have played a vital role in advancing Vietnam’s oncology sector, laying a strong foundation for the sustainable development of specialised healthcare.

