FedEx bets on Viettel Post to strengthen capabilities in Vietnam

Masamichi Ujiie, president of FedEx North & South Pacific

What strategic gaps is this partnership aiming to fill for FedEx in Vietnam and why was Viettel Post chosen over other local partners?

Partnerships are a core part of how FedEx operates globally. In Vietnam, collaboration with Viettel Post focuses on strengthening execution on the ground by combining FedEx global network, operational standards, and digital capabilities with Viettel Post’s extensive nationwide infrastructure and deep local expertise.

The partnership addresses the need for a more integrated, flexible, and scalable operating model in a fast-evolving market like Vietnam. As customer expectations continue to rise, logistics solutions must go beyond speed to deliver greater reliability, resilience, and seamless connectivity across the entire supply chain, from first mile to last mile and across borders.

Viettel Post brings strong nationwide coverage, operational scale, and a shared focus on technology and innovation. Its capabilities complement FedEx’s global strengths, enabling a more efficient and coordinated logistics flow.

FedEx has been supporting the Vietnam market and customers for four decades. This collaboration strengthens how we further support customers in Vietnam, helping them navigate increasing complexity and connect more effectively to global markets.

How will this partnership reshape competition in Vietnam's logistics market?

Vietnam’s logistics market is evolving rapidly alongside strong growth in trade. This collaboration reflects that evolution, towards more integrated, customer-centric, and globally connected logistics solutions.

By combining FedEx’s global network, service standards and innovation capabilities with Viettel Post’s nationwide capabilities, we are helping raise expectations around service reliability, speed, transparency, and end-to-end connectivity. Ultimately, this contributes to the overall development of Vietnam’s logistics ecosystem, setting the standard for both international and domestic players continue to continue innovating and enhancing their offerings to better support businesses in Vietnam.

What are the biggest operational challenges in integrating FedEx's global network with Viettel Post's domestic infrastructure?

Integration at this scale requires strong alignment across processes, systems, and service standards. A key focus is ensuring seamless coordination from first mile to last mile, while maintaining consistency in service quality across the entire network.

One of the main challenges is managing complexity, particularly ensuring that information flows seamlessly across systems, so customers have consistent, near real-time visibility throughout the logistics journey. As supply chains become more dynamic, this level of transparency is increasingly critical.

Another challenge is maintaining consistent service performance across different operating environments and geographies at scale.

To address this, FedEx and Viettel Post are working closely to align operational processes, adopt international standards, and strengthen coordination across pickup, clearance, and delivery. This enables a more transparent and reliable end-to-end experience for customers.

As Viettel Post becomes the national network provider, how will responsibilities be divided to avoid overlaps or inefficiencies?

Under this model, Viettel Post serves as the National Network Provider, managing domestic pickup, delivery, warehousing, and customs coordination.

FedEx leads the global logistics management and continuously innovates its global network, overseeing international transportation, setting end to end service standards, and developing advanced logistics solutions and digital capabilities for the Vietnam market.

This structure unlocks the full value of FedEx’s global scale paired with strong local execution, delivering a more seamless and effective end to end logistics experience for customers.

What smart technologies, such as AI and robotics, are FedEx and Viettel Post deploying in logistics today?

Recently, AI and digital capabilities have advanced rapidly, and we see them as enablers that strengthen, rather than replace, our operations. As global trade becomes more complex, customers need greater support in managing cross-border activities. At FedEx, we serve many of the world’s largest enterprises, each operating extensive supplier and production networks across multiple countries. These networks are constantly evolving in response to regulatory, geopolitical, and market changes, which in turn reshapes supply chain decisions.

Our focus is on turning that complexity into simpler, more efficient solutions, helping customers optimise not only their investments but also the flow of goods from suppliers to production sites and ultimately to end customers. This is what we mean by building a smarter supply chain.

FedEx is investing significantly in technology at a global scale, leveraging data from around 17 million shipments processed daily. By transforming scan data and shipment-level information into actionable insights, we enable customers to apply AI and analytics to make better decisions and improve operational efficiency.

Visibility is another key priority. Customers increasingly expect precise, near real-time information on where their shipments are, when they will arrive, and how to anticipate disruptions, from weather to geopolitical factors. We also provide more profound insights, particularly for large enterprises managing complex supplier ecosystems. Solutions such as FedEx Surround enhance transparency and control, while new tools, including upcoming import solutions, help customers streamline processes and accelerate transactions.

For the workforce, these technologies will shift the focus towards higher-value roles, such as data analysis, system management, and customer solutions, while routine tasks become increasingly automated.

Effective April 26, Viettel Post will serve as National Network Provider for FedEx in Vietnam

How will this partnership specifically support Vietnam's fast-growing cross-border e-commerce sector?

Vietnam’s cross-border e-commerce sector is growing rapidly, increasing demand for logistics solutions that are fast, flexible, and highly reliable. This partnership supports that growth by improving end-to-end connectivity between domestic operations and global markets. With broader coverage, earlier deliveries, and extended pickup cut-off times, shipments can move faster and reach customers sooner.

Even small improvements in delivery timing can have a meaningful impact on business operations, helping companies improve inventory management, increase efficiency and respond more quickly to customer demand.

Enhanced visibility and digital capabilities enable businesses to track and manage shipments in real-time. As a result, Vietnamese businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, are better positioned to scale their cross-border operations and access global markets with greater confidence.

How will service quality be measured and ensured consistently across both FedEx and Viettel Post systems?

Ensuring consistent service quality is a top priority. This is achieved through close alignment of operational processes and applying FedEx’s global standards across shipment management, tracking, and service performance.

As we approach the upcoming long holiday period, FedEx and Viettel Post are working closely on contingency measures to manage demand surges effectively. Our focus is to maintain service quality, as well as enhance overall customer experience, delivering on our commitment to make every FedEx experience outstanding. Clear, real-time visibility is especially critical during peak periods digital tools and data capabilities enable continuous performance monitoring, rapid response and consistently high service standards.