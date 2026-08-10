Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CWIEME Shanghai 2026 concludes with record growth

August 10, 2026 | 11:54
(0) user say
The 11th CWIEME Shanghai, APAC's leading coil winding show, concluded with record international growth after running from 24-26 June, focusing on EV, humanoid robots and eVTOL industrial applications.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th CWIEME Shanghai - APAC's leading coil winding show was held on June 24–26, 2026 in Shanghai, China. Focusing on EV, humanoid robots, and eVTOL, the show brought together global suppliers and buyers to build the most comprehensive industrial ecosystem in APAC– spanning high‑performance materials and components, advanced processes, and intelligent solutions. It served as a powerful driver for industrial upgrading and the transformation of productive forces.

Scale and internationalization hit new highs. The exhibition hosted over 330 exhibitors (up 5% YOY) across the entire motor and transformer supply chain, showcasing advanced technologies and products in insulation/magnetic materials, winding equipment, electrical/electronic components, motor accessories, electromechanical components, adhesives/resins/coatings, transformer components and EV drive technologies.

Over the three show days, nearly 40,000 professional visits were recorded, with overseas buyers hailing from over 60 countries and regions-a surge of 28.58% compared to 2025. The share of European and American professional buyers increased by 13% YOY, underscoring CWIEME's strong global appeal. Key visitor segments included engineer, procurement, R&D and senior management, covering motor manufacturers, EV/eVTOL/robotics OEMs, transformer manufacturers, electrical/electronic components, coils, OEMs, generators, motor control/chips and application sectors such as EV, power/energy, industrial machinery, automotive, eVTOL, humanoid robots, home appliances, medical equipment, AI, communications and consumer electronics and aerospace.

Three focus tracks drew strong targeted attendance: over 4,400 EV motor professionals, 2,100 humanoid‑robot specialists, and 1,100 eVTOL experts. The concurrent conference featured 45 industry leaders across 9 sessions covering eVTOL, humanoid robot, electric drive, motor innovation, green transformer manufacturing, policies and academic frontiers, attracting over 3,800 attendees and cementing the show as a launchpad for "HIGH-TECH, HIGH-VALUE" innovations.

Exhibitor satisfaction reached 96%. Industry leaders praised the platform: MARSILLI's General Manager noted a decade of growth alongside CWIEME; Bosch's Vice President highlighted its value for showcasing technologies and engaging customers; Jintian's Marketing Head expressed hopes for expanding global reach; and IPG's SVP emphasized its unique role in connecting high-quality partners.

As the APAC's premier one-stop international trade hub, CWIEME offers you the opportunity to: engage directly with leading suppliers, witness demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies, attend high-level forums for market insights, and connect with potential partners across EV, humanoid robotics, and eVTOL sectors in coil winding and electrical manufacturing industry.

Next edition: June 23–25, 2027 – we look forward to welcoming you again in Shanghai, China!

By PR Newswire

CWIEME Shanghai

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CWIEME Shanghai CWIEME Shanghai 2026 coil winding show

Related Contents

Decade of dreams and glory: The 10th CWIEME Shanghai closes triumphantly

Decade of dreams and glory: The 10th CWIEME Shanghai closes triumphantly

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Teletrac Navman names Sharma Vice President of Product Management

Teletrac Navman names Sharma Vice President of Product Management

Landis+Gyr adds two innovators to Edge ecosystem

Landis+Gyr adds two innovators to Edge ecosystem

Ricoh named Print Security Leader by Quocirca again

Ricoh named Print Security Leader by Quocirca again

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam's seafood exports grow in first seven months

Vietnam's seafood exports grow in first seven months

Bain Capital set to acquire Gong Cha

Bain Capital set to acquire Gong Cha

Smarter, greener, and resilient IPs

Smarter, greener, and resilient IPs

Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones hit Vietnam

Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones hit Vietnam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020