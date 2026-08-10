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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ricoh named Print Security Leader by Quocirca again

August 10, 2026 | 11:57
(0) user say
Ricoh was again named a leader in the print security market according to Quocirca's latest Print Security Vendor Landscape 2026 report, reflecting its sustained managed security services for customers.

TOKYO, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh has once again been named a leader in the print security market, according to the latest Print Security Vendor Landscape 2026 report from Quocirca, a leading market research and insight firm, reflecting its sustained commitment to protecting customers as printers become a bigger target for cyberattacks.

As organisations continue to navigate the evolving challenge of hybrid work, growing AI-driven threats, and increasingly complex mixed print fleets, the need for robust print security has never been more critical. Quocirca's research shows that two-thirds (67%) of organisations experienced at least one data loss due to a print-related security breach in the past year — up from 56% in 2025 — with the average cost of a print-related data breach now exceeding 1.3M USD.

According to the report, Ricoh's managed services, platform-based fleet visibility, and broad partner ecosystem — which together secure mixed fleets from any manufacturer, not just its own devices — are central to how it helps customers close the gap between print infrastructure and enterprise-wide security strategy.

Operationalising Security Across Print

Ricoh's recognition by Quocirca reflects its focus on treating print security as an ongoing operational discipline rather than a one-time configuration exercise.

"Print is still one of the most overlooked corners of enterprise security, so recognition like this matters — it reflects the work we do to help customers close that gap rather than treat print as an afterthought," said Kei Uesugi, Managing Director, Ricoh Asia Pacific. "As the threat landscape shifts, our focus stays the same: giving organisations the visibility and control to keep their people both productive and protected."

Key Strengths That Set Ricoh Apart

The Print Security Landscape 2026 report highlights several key strengths underpinning Ricoh's leadership position:

  • Global, device-agnostic security support spanning approximately 200 countries and territories.
  • Broader visibility and automation across diverse print fleets through Ricoh's platform tools.
  • Assurance that refurbished devices meet the same security standards as new products.
  • Continued investment in workflow and AI-driven security, including the natif.ai acquisition and a roadmap for AI-enabled data loss prevention (DLP) within RICOH Streamline NX.

Strengthening Readiness for Emerging Risks

With AI-driven threats and the eventual arrival of quantum computing reshaping the risk landscape, Ricoh continues to develop its secure print portfolio to meet the diverse needs of its global customer base.

The report specifically highlights Ricoh's RICOH Streamline NX and RICOH CloudStream print management solutions for their support of zero trust architecture, broad authentication options, and lifecycle hardening capabilities such as Automatic Remote Firmware Update and Always Current Technology.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

By PR Newswire

Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

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TagTag:
ricoh Print Security Vendor Landscape 2026 Print Security Leader Print Security Vendor

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