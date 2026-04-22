Cohesity underscores importance of cyber resilience in Vietnam

What is Cohesity's strategy for supporting markets like Vietnam in strengthening data security and cyber resilience?

Cohesity is the fastest data protection company to reach $1.5 billion in revenue, achieving this milestone in 11 years while operating in more than 140 countries and serving over 13,000 customers, including 70 per cent of Global 500 such as BMW, Delta Air Lines, Salesforce, FedEx, Toyota and NEC.

Vietnam is a dynamic and innovative market with strong investment in technology, manufacturing and infrastructure, driving growing demand for advanced IT capabilities as data becomes a critical asset across sectors.

With deep expertise in complex data environments, Cohesity aims to support markets like Vietnam in building next-generation IT and AI infrastructure, where local presence is essential to align global best practices with market needs.

However, rapid digital growth also increases risk. As AI adoption accelerates, cyber threats are rising, with 84 per cent of organisations having experienced attacks, often repeatedly.

Cohesity therefore focuses on cyber resilience, helping businesses recover quickly after incidents through the 'minimum viable company' approach, which identifies critical systems and data needed to restore operations.

Cyber resilience is not just a business priority, but also a broader economic necessity to ensure stability and sustained growth.

How do you see Vietnam contributing to Cohesity's next phase of growth over the next 12 to 24 months?

Vietnam is a highly dynamic and innovative market, with strong investment across technology, manufacturing, construction, and infrastructure. This growth is driving rising demand for advanced IT capabilities, as data becomes a critical asset for organisations across banking, telecoms, aviation, and government.

With over 13,000 global customers, including leading banks, telecoms, and governments, Cohesity brings deep experience in managing complex data environments. All major US banks rely exclusively on our solutions, giving us strong insight into the most demanding global requirements, which we aim to bring to markets such as Vietnam.

As Vietnam continues strong GDP growth, developing next-generation IT and AI infrastructure will be essential. A strong local presence is therefore key to understanding customer needs while combining them with global capabilities that enterprises can leverage.

As organisations scale, risks also increase. Our focus is on helping companies reduce risk while accelerating innovation, particularly in the context of rising geopolitical uncertainty and the dual nature of AI as both an opportunity and a potential threat.

To address these challenges, Cohesity is launching Enterprise AI Resilience, a unified strategy that protects AI systems, governs enterprise data, mitigates agent-driven risk, and enables trusted data for innovation. This is supported by enhancements across data security, sovereign cloud, threat detection, and strategic partnerships, including DSPM powered by Cyera, Datadog integration for AI observability, and ServiceNow for AI lifecycle resilience.

Kit Beall, chief revenue officer of Cohesity at the "Catalist On The Road" event held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 14

What does AI resilience mean in practice for organisations adopting AI at scale?

AI, particularly AI agents, is emerging as the next generation of enterprise applications, performing critical functions across organisations, governments, and daily life. As adoption accelerates, these agents must be protected in the same way as traditional IT assets, including data, databases, and virtual machines.

The focus is on extending protection to AI agents across all environments, on-premise and in the cloud. A key challenge is recovery: it is not sufficient to restore an agent alone; its full state, including memory and training, must also be recovered to preserve functionality and value. This requires the ability to roll back both the agent and its state to a trusted point in time.

At the same time, AI is reshaping the risk landscape, introducing new threats such as prompt injections that can manipulate systems and cause significant harm. As agents become more autonomous, risks increase while direct human control becomes more limited.

While AI creates significant opportunities, it also brings equally significant risks. The priority for organisations and governments is therefore to balance innovation with strong governance, security, and control frameworks to manage these emerging challenges.

How relevant is AI agent resilience for enterprises in markets like Vietnam today?

Our strategy is to deliver the same level of protection and security for AI agents as for all other data, ensuring reliable operations while detecting of hidden threats.

To achieve this, we have introduced capabilities such as threat hunting, which analyses data, agents, and applications to identify anomalies and risks, supported by real-time threat intelligence from partners including Google, Sophos and Palo Alto Networks. Together, these provide a continuous security layer across data and AI operations.

We clearly distinguish between protection and security: protection enables backup and recovery of data and agents, while security focuses on monitoring behaviour, detecting threats such as prompt injection or unauthorised actions, and enabling rollback to a trusted state when needed.

This approach is particularly relevant for Vietnam, given its AI ambitions towards 2030 and the need to build secure, scalable infrastructure from the outset, as well as growing geopolitical complexity that elevates the importance of data security and sovereignty.

Across Southeast Asia, data sovereignty is becoming increasingly critical, and our goal is to help organisations secure their data while maintaining full control over where it resides and how it is managed.

How is Cohesity building its go-to-market presence in Vietnam through customers, investments, and partners?

We are a partner-first company, relying on a strong ecosystem across all markets, including Southeast Asia, and we are actively expanding this network in Vietnam.

Our approach is multidimensional, working with distributors, resellers, system integrators, and service providers, while continuously investing in partner enablement and support.

At the start of our fiscal year, we launched the Aspire Program to strengthen incentives and deepen collaboration. Given the complexity of our solutions, combining local expertise with Cohesity technology and training is essential to effectively serve customers in Vietnam.

Partners remain central to our strategy. In parallel, we are strengthening our local presence through dedicated teams and sales leadership on the ground to better support customers across Vietnam and the region.