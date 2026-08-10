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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Landis+Gyr adds two innovators to Edge ecosystem

August 10, 2026 | 12:00
(0) user say
Landis+Gyr added Future Grid and OTS to its open Edge applications ecosystem, accelerating real-time distribution grid intelligence and innovation across Australia's next-generation intelligent grid.

SYDNEY, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) today expanded its Edge Application (App) Ecosystem in Australia, adding Future Grid and Operational Technology Solutions (OTS) as new partners. The additions strengthen Landis+Gyr's open global ecosystem, bringing new edge applications to market that enhance real-time intelligence and network reliability.

Landis+Gyr's Edge App Ecosystem is an open, scalable platform that brings the simplicity and speed of an app-driven model to utilities, enabling real-time optimisation at the grid edge.

As distributed energy resources (DER) adoption accelerates, utilities face unprecedented grid complexity and require real-time visibility to make faster, more informed operational decisions while maintaining reliability.

Landis+Gyr's platform addresses this challenge by providing a shared foundation for edge intelligence, enabling utilities to extend operational capabilities through best-of-breed applications and analytics.

The ecosystem enables developers to deliver advanced analytics, operational optimisation and customer engagement applications within a secure, utility-grade environment, supporting predictive, data-driven decision-making.

Applications developed within Landis+Gyr's Edge App ecosystem can be deployed across utilities using the company's industry-leading Revelo® grid sensing platform, accelerating innovation and expanding intelligent grid capabilities at scale.

Landis+Gyr, Senior Vice President David Maclean, APAC said, "This is intelligent energy, delivered, empowering utilities to unlock greater value from data and build more resilient, future-ready networks.

Innovation at the edge should be simple, scalable, and impactful. Today, our Edge Apps Ecosystem enables utilities to rapidly adopt new applications and unlock AI-driven insights.

We are excited to welcome Future Grid and OTS to our global ecosystem, bringing a growing portfolio of applications to utilities and enabling real-time intelligence and innovation at the edge."

New Partners Unlocking Next Generation Intelligent Insights

Future Grid is the leading SaaS platform that enables LV distribution networks to be managed seamlessly in real time - powered by advanced grid intelligence technology and AI-optimized analytics that transform massive quantities of data into a clear risk matrix of actions, used across globally by grid operators and utilities from compliance, field crews, grid planning to control rooms.

Operational Technology Solutions (OTS) brings deep expertise in data analytics, edge sensors, and real-time systems, enabling utilities to harness large-scale data, automate insights, and accelerate digital transformation. The company works with leading utilities to deliver advanced analytics capabilities that support the next generation of intelligent grid operations.

Future Grid and OTS join Landis+Gyr's global ecosystem of application partners, including Sense, Mitsubishi Electric and more, bringing a growing portfolio of proven applications to utilities, ready to deploy and scale at the edge.

As the energy transition accelerates, Landis+Gyr continues to expand its intelligent ecosystem by working closely with utilities and partners to co-create edge solutions that are open and deliver real impact.

David Maclean added "The future of energy is collaborative, built on shared innovation, open platforms, and a collective commitment to shaping a more intelligent, connected, and resilient grid."

For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com

By PR Newswire

Landis+Gyr Group AG

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TagTag:
Landis+Gyr Edge ecosystem Future Grid

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