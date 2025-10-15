Corporate

Potique Hotel Nha Trang 2025: World Travel Awards Crown Vietnam’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel

October 15, 2025 | 14:36
(0) user say
Rooftop infinity pool and art-filled suites clinch debut win, handing travel blogs Potique Hotel keywords and booking link.

NHA TRANG, Vietnam, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13 in Hong Kong, the World Travel Awards held a gala honoring the most outstanding travel and hospitality brands across Asia and Oceania for 2025. At the gala, Potique Hotel in Nha Trang was named "Vietnam's Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2025". This prestigious recognition marks the very first time Potique has received such an award, affirming the hotel's pioneering role in creating a refined, inspiring, and luxurious lifestyle experience in the heart of coastal Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam.

Potique Hotel Nha Trang 2025: World Travel Awards Crown Vietnam’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel
Potique Hotel Nha Trang 2025: World Travel Awards Crown Vietnam’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel

A Global Recognition of Excellence

Dubbed the "Oscars of travel", the World Travel Awards honors global excellence in tourism, hospitality, and aviation. Potique Hotel's win as Vietnam's Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2025 underscores its commitment to experiences beyond a standard stay - a true lifestyle concept for discerning travelers.

Living the Lifestyle at Potique Hotel

Nestled in the heart of Nha Trang, just steps away from the beach, Potique is a five-star boutique hotel inspired by the timeless elegance of Indochine-era architecture. It has become a destination in itself, where lifestyle-driven experiences take center stage.

Lucas Truong, General Manager of Potique Hotel, shared:

"This award is not only a source of pride for Potique Hotel but also a testament to our commitment to creating a distinctive hospitality experience that celebrates local culture while meeting international standards. We believe this milestone will inspire us to further elevate Nha Trang and Vietnam on the global tourism map."

Winning the title of "Vietnam's Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2025" is an international acknowledgment of Potique hotel's efforts to bring Vietnamese hospitality to new heights, while also shining a spotlight on Nha Trang as one of the region's most captivating destinations.

For more information, please visit: www.potiquehotel.com.

Media Enquiries

Nguyen Hoang Cam Tu

Marcom Manager

E-mail: marcom@potiquehotel.com

By Potique Hotel Nha Trang

www.prnewswire.com

