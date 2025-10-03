Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SABECO secures top brand recognition at national and international awards

October 03, 2025 | 15:26
(0) user say
SABECO has strengthened its market standing with multiple national awards, reinforcing its brand value, business strategy, and commitment to sustainable growth.
SABECO secures top brand recognition at national and international awards

On October 2, the brewer was named among the Top 10 Reputable Brands at Vietnam’s Excellent Brand Awards 2025 by VnEconomy. SABECO also secured fourth place in Forbes Vietnam’s “Top 25 Leading Listed Brands” and ranked among the Top 5 Reputable Beverage Companies 2025 by VNReport.

This recognition marks the third time SABECO has appeared in Forbes’ Top 25 Leading Listed Brands and the ninth consecutive year in the Top 10 Most Reputable Food and Beverage Companies, underlining its consistent industry leadership.

The awards are the result of transparent and rigorous evaluations. Vietnam’s Excellent Brand Awards considers business performance, brand reputation, corporate culture, social responsibility, innovation, and international integration. Forbes Vietnam calculates brand value based on tangible and intangible assets, sector price-to-earnings ratios, and audited financial data. VNReport applies three key benchmarks: financial strength, media reputation, and stakeholder surveys.

SABECO secures top brand recognition at national and international awards
Lim Pei Chi Patsy, deputy general director of Marketing, SABECO, at the award ceremony

SABECO’s consistent presence in these rankings underscores its strong brand equity, sustained performance, and resilience in Vietnam’s highly competitive beverage market.

The brewer has also placed sustainability at the core of its growth. Since 2024, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies have been integrated into its key performance indicators, while a Sustainability and Risk Management Committee has been established at the Board of Directors level. SABECO has announced its Net Zero roadmap and publishes Sustainability Reports in line with standards from the Global Reporting Initiative

By the end of 2024, 64 per cent of SABECO’s breweries had installed solar power systems, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 9.3 per cent and reducing water consumption per unit by 7.3 per cent. Renewable energy accounted for more than 40 per cent of total energy use, while more than 64 per cent of waste was recycled or reused. These results underscore the tangible progress of SABECO’s ESG strategy.

The company currently operates 25 breweries, 11 subsidiaries, and a nationwide distribution system of more than 200 outlets. This ecosystem generates tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. SABECO has also remained among the largest taxpayers in Vietnam, contributing significantly to state budget revenues.

In 2025, SABECO celebrates 150 years of heritage with a series of community activities being implemented.

With steady growth, ongoing sustainability efforts, and a long-standing heritage, SABECO remains a key player in Vietnam’s food and beverage sector, delivering lasting value to consumers and investors alike.

By Nha Phuong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sabeco

Related Contents

SABECO celebrates 150 years with new meaningful strategy

SABECO celebrates 150 years with new meaningful strategy

SABECO reaffirms commitment to brewing excellence on 150th anniversary

SABECO reaffirms commitment to brewing excellence on 150th anniversary

SABECO among pioneers in sustainable development

SABECO among pioneers in sustainable development

SABECO turns sustainability aspirations into concrete action

SABECO turns sustainability aspirations into concrete action

Tangible action evident at SABECO

Tangible action evident at SABECO

SABECO targets 8 per cent profit growth in 2025

SABECO targets 8 per cent profit growth in 2025

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Siam Paragon Watch Week 2025: Bangkok Joins World Horology Elite

Siam Paragon Watch Week 2025: Bangkok Joins World Horology Elite

Fuzhou Culture Roadshow 2025: Jakarta and Bali Invite Travelers

Fuzhou Culture Roadshow 2025: Jakarta and Bali Invite Travelers

Trend Micro Tops IDC MarketScape 2025: Worldwide XDR Leader Crowned

Trend Micro Tops IDC MarketScape 2025: Worldwide XDR Leader Crowned

CUHK Scholarships 2025: Full Tuition and Stipend for Global Talent

CUHK Scholarships 2025: Full Tuition and Stipend for Global Talent

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020