SABECO secures top brand recognition at national and international awards

On October 2, the brewer was named among the Top 10 Reputable Brands at Vietnam’s Excellent Brand Awards 2025 by VnEconomy. SABECO also secured fourth place in Forbes Vietnam’s “Top 25 Leading Listed Brands” and ranked among the Top 5 Reputable Beverage Companies 2025 by VNReport.

This recognition marks the third time SABECO has appeared in Forbes’ Top 25 Leading Listed Brands and the ninth consecutive year in the Top 10 Most Reputable Food and Beverage Companies, underlining its consistent industry leadership.

The awards are the result of transparent and rigorous evaluations. Vietnam’s Excellent Brand Awards considers business performance, brand reputation, corporate culture, social responsibility, innovation, and international integration. Forbes Vietnam calculates brand value based on tangible and intangible assets, sector price-to-earnings ratios, and audited financial data. VNReport applies three key benchmarks: financial strength, media reputation, and stakeholder surveys.

Lim Pei Chi Patsy, deputy general director of Marketing, SABECO, at the award ceremony

SABECO’s consistent presence in these rankings underscores its strong brand equity, sustained performance, and resilience in Vietnam’s highly competitive beverage market.

The brewer has also placed sustainability at the core of its growth. Since 2024, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies have been integrated into its key performance indicators, while a Sustainability and Risk Management Committee has been established at the Board of Directors level. SABECO has announced its Net Zero roadmap and publishes Sustainability Reports in line with standards from the Global Reporting Initiative

By the end of 2024, 64 per cent of SABECO’s breweries had installed solar power systems, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 9.3 per cent and reducing water consumption per unit by 7.3 per cent. Renewable energy accounted for more than 40 per cent of total energy use, while more than 64 per cent of waste was recycled or reused. These results underscore the tangible progress of SABECO’s ESG strategy.

The company currently operates 25 breweries, 11 subsidiaries, and a nationwide distribution system of more than 200 outlets. This ecosystem generates tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. SABECO has also remained among the largest taxpayers in Vietnam, contributing significantly to state budget revenues.

In 2025, SABECO celebrates 150 years of heritage with a series of community activities being implemented.

With steady growth, ongoing sustainability efforts, and a long-standing heritage, SABECO remains a key player in Vietnam’s food and beverage sector, delivering lasting value to consumers and investors alike.