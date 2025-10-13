Corporate

Sunhouse wins top Asia-Pacific award for Corporate Excellence

October 13, 2025 | 13:30
(0) user say
Sunhouse Group has claimed top honours at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA), becoming the only home appliance brand to win the prestigious Corporate Excellence Award.

Recognised for its innovation and sustainable growth, Sunhouse stood out among thousands of nominees across the region. The award, presented at the APEA 2025 Gala on October 9 in Ho Chi Minh City, highlights the rising stature and global competitiveness of Vietnamese companies.

"We are deeply honoured to be recognised as the only Vietnamese home appliance brand to receive the Corporate Excellence Award 2025," said Le Tung, chief strategy officer of Sunhouse Group. "This achievement shows that Vietnamese firms can conquer global markets through intelligence, technology, and determination. Sunhouse will continue to lead innovation, in product manufacturing and in advancing high-tech product development."

Sunhouse wins top Asia-Pacific award for Corporate Excellence
Photo: Sunhouse

Organised by Enterprise Asia since 2007, the APEAs are among the region’s most respected business accolades, honouring outstanding enterprises and leaders across the region.

Through its rigorous evaluation process, covering production capacity, technological innovation, sustainable growth, and brand influence, an APEA is considered a ‘global certification’ of business excellence.

As the sole representative of Vietnam’s home appliance industry honoured at APEA 2025, Sunhouse stands as a pioneering force with a vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystem.

The group operates 10 modern factories spanning over 100,000 square metres, capable of producing up to 80 million units annually.

Sunhouse’s flagship product lines, including nonstick cookware, air fryers, induction cookers, and water purifiers, are now present in more than 20 countries, including highly demanding markets such as the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Canada.

Beyond consumer appliances, Sunhouse has made a bold transition into high-tech manufacturing. The group now produces microchips, sensor circuits for Internet-connected devices, wall-mounted circuit assemblies, and other precision components for smart technologies – integrating AI speakers, digital assistants, smart controllers, and data encryption systems.

This transformation marks a significant leap from being the ‘King of Cookware’ to becoming a driving force in Vietnam’s high-tech value chain, solidifying Sunhouse’s position as a manufacturer of real scale and genuine capability, trusted by global partners.

Sunhouse wins top Asia-Pacific award for Corporate Excellence
Robotic production lines at Sunhouse’s factory in Hanoi. Photo: Sunhouse

In line with its vision to expand globally, Sunhouse is targeting approximately $120 million in export value by the end of 2025, aiming to become the No.1 original equipment manufacturer (OEM) destination in the region.

The group has served as a strategic manufacturing partner to over 100 multinational corporations. From microchip design and mechanical engineering to product assembly and completion, Sunhouse controls the entire production value chain, optimising cost, quality, and supply chain efficiency for its partners.

A key pillar of this ecosystem is Sunhouse Technologies, a core subsidiary that serves as a tier-1 supplier for global technology leaders such as Samsung and LG. With 10 high-speed SMT production lines imported from South Korea and a capacity exceeding two million electronic circuits per month, Sunhouse Technologies embodies the group’s global manufacturing capability and commitment to technological excellence.

Sunhouse provides comprehensive OEM solutions, from circuit design and mechanical engineering to full product manufacturing, for over 100 global partners. The group is set to expand its international footprint, strengthen its role in global supply chains, and increase the share of international revenue by 2030.

Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 honour industry leaders and leading corporations in Vietnam Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 honour industry leaders and leading corporations in Vietnam

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 honoured Vietnam’s inspiring business moguls and visionaries of inclusive entrepreneurship on October 3 at the GEM Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.
CDC earns APEA 2025 award for setting new ethical innovation standard CDC earns APEA 2025 award for setting new ethical innovation standard

Winning recognition at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards, CDC reaffirms its leadership in responsible business practices.
ETC Technology Systems JSC awarded for Corporate Excellence ETC Technology Systems JSC awarded for Corporate Excellence

As a leading provider of digital technology ecosystems in Vietnam, ETC Technology Systems JSC (ETC) has been honoured with the prestigious Corporate Excellence accolade at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025.

By Huyen Thuy

Tag:
Vietnamese home appliance brand Corporate Excellence Award Sunhouse Group Asia Corporate Excellence Pioneering enterprises sustainable growth

