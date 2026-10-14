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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AEON to open 13th general merchandise store in Vietnam

October 14, 2026 | 17:56
(0) user say
AEON will open its 13th general merchandise store in Vietnam on October 15, expanding its retail presence in Thanh Hoa province.
Exterior rendering of AEON MALL Thanh Hoa. Photo: AEON Vietnam
Exterior rendering of AEON MALL Thanh Hoa. Photo: AEON Vietnam

Located within AEON MALL Thanh Hoa, the store covers approximately 10,300 square metres and will offer shopping, dining and entertainment options for residents and tourists.

Thanh Hoa's role as a regional economic hub, together with its tourism appeal, including Sam Son Beach, is expected to support demand for retail services. The new store aims to meet residents' daily shopping needs while catering to visitors from across Vietnam.

The supermarket on the first floor will open from 8am to 10pm daily. The second and third floors will operate from 10am to 10pm on weekdays and from 9am to 10pm at weekends.

Photo: AEON Vietnam
Photo: AEON Vietnam

Truong Khanh Xuan, store manager of AEON Thanh Hoa, said the store aims to offer new experiences and create value for the local community. “Our team will continue to listen to customers and improve our services to deliver convenience and a positive shopping experience,” she said.

The store is designed to serve a broad customer base, including young families, multi-generational households, people relocating to Thanh Hoa and tourists from across Vietnam.

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By Thai An

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TagTag:
aeon AEON Thanh Hoa AEON Vietnam

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