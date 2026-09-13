AEON continues Vietnam expansion with two new malls

The two projects were introduced at a press conference on September 11 by AEON Mall Vietnam and AEON Vietnam. They are among four shopping malls the group will open in Vietnam in 2026, alongside AEON Danang Thanh Khe, which opened on July 1, and AEON Hai Duong, also expected to open in October.

AEON Thanh Hoa. Photo: AEON

The expansion into new markets reflects AEON Group's long-term development strategy in Vietnam, with AEON Mall Vietnam and AEON Vietnam playing distinct roles across the group's retail network.

AEON Mall Vietnam has been expanding its shopping centre network since entering Vietnam in 2013, and the two new centres will further strengthen its presence. Isobe Daisuke, general director of AEON Mall Vietnam, said Vietnam is one of AEON Mall's key markets in Southeast Asia and the company is entering a new phase of growth, with its expansion focus shifting from major metropolitan areas to regional hub cities.

"We will continue to expand our shopping centre network in Vietnam, while focusing on developing each shopping centre in line with the characteristics and needs of its respective locality," Isobe said.

"We want AEON Mall to be more than just a place for shopping, but to become part of people's everyday lives, working with local communities to create new value and contribute to sustainable long-term development," he added.

At the group level, under its medium-term business plan for 2026-2030, AEON plans to allocate approximately 60 per cent of the group’s investment in ASEAN to Vietnam, aiming to triple its business scale by 2030 and achieve a network of 300 stores nationwide.

AEON Vietnam is expanding its retail network through a diverse range of formats tailored to the economic scale, population density, and characteristics of each locality. From large-scale shopping centres, general merchandise stores and supermarkets to mid-sized models and supermarkets, the retailer aims to expand its presence gradually across major metropolitan areas, regional hub cities, and suburban areas nationwide.

Following an initial phase focused on Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, AEON Vietnam is now stepping up expansion into dynamic regions with significant growth potential, including Haiphong, Danang, Thanh Hoa, Quang Ninh, and other provinces.

Tezuka Daisuke, executive officer and chief Vietnam Business Officer of AEON and general director of AEON Vietnam, said the opening of four new shopping centres in 2026 represents the fastest pace of expansion ever recorded in the AEON Group's business operations in Vietnam.

“Currently, against the backdrop of Vietnam’s strong development, AEON is continuing to expand into provinces and cities in other regions, where consumers are increasingly shifting towards a modern lifestyle,” Tezuka said.

Photo: AEON

Expected to open in October, AEON Mall Thanh Hoa has a total gross floor area of 120,000 square metres. The centre will house the AEON Thanh Hoa general merchandise store and supermarket (GMS), covering 10,300 sq.m. and representing AEON’s 13th GMS in Vietnam. The shopping space is arranged across three floors, with a product and service portfolio designed to meet a wide range of customer needs.

Meanwhile, AEON Mall Halong, expected to open in November, has a total gross floor area of 130,000 sq.m. The centre is designed around a 'one-stop destination' concept, combining shopping, dining, entertainment, and services while catering to the economic, service, and tourism characteristics of Quang Ninh.

The AEON Halong GMS will be AEON Vietnam’s 14th general merchandise store and supermarket in Vietnam. Besides serving the shopping needs of local residents, the store will also target tourists and customers from the hotel, restaurant, and food and beverage sectors.

Since entering the Vietnamese retail market with AEON Tan Phu Celadon in 2014, AEON Vietnam has gradually expanded its network and diversified its business models.

As of August, companies under the AEON Group in Vietnam operate nine shopping centres, 16 GMS, 40 supermarkets, 182 convenience stores, 71 speciality and service stores, and two drug stores.