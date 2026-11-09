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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AEON expands northern Vietnam footprint

November 09, 2026 | 15:07
(0) user say
AEON Halong is set to open in Quang Ninh province, expanding the Japanese retailer's footprint in northern Vietnam with its 14th general merchandise store in the country.
AEON MALL Halong provides a free parking lot with a capacity of over 5,000 motorbikes and more than 1,000 cars. Photo: AEON
Photo: AEON

The store will open to customers on November 11. Located inside AEON MALL Halong, it covers approximately 8,200 square metres and offers shopping, dining, and lifestyle options for local residents, families, and tourists visiting Halong.

The new store brings shopping, dining, and community spaces together in one location, catering to the needs of local households, customers travelling by car from neighbouring areas, and visitors to the city. It is designed to provide a convenient destination for everyday shopping, family meals, and leisure activities.

“We are honoured to welcome customers to AEON Halong, a destination that combines AEON’s standards of quality, safety, and reputation with the distinctive culinary culture and tourism appeal of Halong,” Le Van Hieu, store manager of AEON Halong said.

The food section offers a wide selection of fresh produce, seafood, and agricultural products for family meals. Photo: AEON

Photo:AEON

The food section is among the store’s main features, offering fresh seafood, agricultural produce, and a wide selection of products for family meals. A dedicated area for local specialities and souvenirs also provides tourists with options for gifts after visiting the heritage city.

AEON’s Delica and Bakery self-service food section, which features an open-kitchen model, serves a combination of local and international dishes. An adjoining dining area with approximately 240 seats provides customers with a place to rest and enjoy meals while shopping.

The second floor houses MYCLOSET fashion, Hóme Cóordy household products, and the Kids Republic children’s area. Glam Beautique, AEON’s beauty and healthcare store chain, also offers a range of products, including those made with natural and organic ingredients.

To improve convenience, AEON Halong has self-ordering and payment kiosks to cut waiting times. Free smart lockers using facial recognition are also available so customers can store their belongings while shopping, and AEON MALL Halong offers free parking for more than 5,000 motorbikes and 1,000 cars.

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By Thai An

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TagTag:
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