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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AEON accelerates Vietnam expansion with four malls in 2026

September 22, 2026 | 10:22
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Vietnam has become a focal point of AEON's growth strategy for the ASEAN region, with the group accelerating investment and expanding its retail network nationwide.

With four shopping centres opening in 2026, AEON is advancing its multi-format model while developing an integrated retail ecosystem to serve customers across different regions and lifestyles.

Under its Medium-Term Management Plan for 2026-2030, AEON has identified Vietnam as a priority market and plans to allocate around 60 per cent of its total ASEAN investment capital to the country. The group aims to triple its business scale and establish a nationwide network of 300 stores by 2030.

Tezuka Daisuke, Executive Officer, Chief Vietnam Business Officer of AEON, Japan, and General Director of AEON Vietnam, spoke at a joint press conference last week to announce the upcoming openings of AEON MALL Thanh Hoa and AEON MALL Ha Long.
Tezuka Daisuke, executive officer and chief Vietnam Business Officer of AEON Group and general director of AEON Vietnam. Photo: AEON Vietnam

Tezuka Daisuke, executive officer and chief Vietnam business officer of AEON Group and general director of AEON Vietnam, said, "With the opening of four new shopping centres this year, 2026 marks the fastest expansion pace in AEON Group's business operations in Vietnam. Against the backdrop of Vietnam's strong development, AEON is continuing to expand to provinces and cities in other regions where a shift towards a modern lifestyle is taking place."

Since entering Vietnam’s retail market in 2014, AEON has expanded its presence and diversified its business formats. As of August, companies under the AEON Group in Vietnam are operating nine shopping centres, 16 general merchandise stores and supermarkets (GMS), 40 supermarkets, 182 convenience stores, 71 speciality and service stores, and two drug stores nationwide.

The group’s multi-format model allows it to expand across markets with different economic scales, population densities and consumer needs.

AEON’s expansion into provinces beyond Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City reflects its focus on Vietnam’s young population, growing middle-class and rapid urbanisation. Rather than waiting for local markets to fully mature, the Group is developing commercial hubs alongside emerging urban areas.

The year 2026 marks a major step in this expansion. Following the opening of AEON Danang Thanh Khe in July, AEON Hai Duong, AEON Thanh Hoa and AEON Halong will further expand the Group’s presence across northern, central and north-central Vietnam, bringing modern retail facilities closer to local communities.

Alongside network expansion, AEON continues to invest in product development, supply chains and its wider retail ecosystem. AEON Vietnam is expanding its portfolio of private-brand products manufactured in Vietnam and promoting Vietnamese products through its domestic and overseas retail network. The company is also working with suppliers to improve product quality, strengthen competitiveness, and create export opportunities through AEON’s global network.

Beyond retail, AEON is developing membership schemes, entertainment, drug stores, and other planned services to expand its ecosystem and improve customer convenience.

AEON Thanh Hoa, expected to open in October, will become the group's 13th GMS in Vietnam, offering shopping, dining, and lifestyle services for local consumers.

AEON Halong, scheduled to open in November, will be the 14th GMS. Based on a 'One-stop Destination' concept, it will also combine shopping, dining, entertainment, and lifestyle services for residents and visitors while serving Quang Ninh's growing tourism economy.

The “One-stop” model at AEON Ha Long GMS, offering a diverse array of shopping and lifestyle services for the whole family
AEON Halong's 'One-stop Destination' concept brings diverse shopping and lifestyle services under one roof. Photo: AEON Vietnam

Across its spacious floors, visitors will find dedicated brand zones including Mycloset for fashion, Glam Beautique for beauty and wellness, Hóme Cóordy for home living and Kids Republic for children’s products, alongside food courts. AEON will also combine the physical shopping experience with online shopping services.

Together with AEON Danang Thanh Khe and AEON Hai Duong, the upcoming projects will expand AEON’s nationwide presence while the group continues to develop its products, services, supply chains and retail experience for customers across Vietnam.

AEON helps local suppliers to meet modern retail standards AEON Mall injects additional $113 million into Vietnam unit AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers AEON steps up staff training following incident at Long Bien mall AEON exits Thailand’s supermarket business, focuses on Vietnam AEON accelerates expansion with 10th shopping centre in Vietnam AEON continues Vietnam expansion with two new malls

By Thai An

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TagTag:
aeon AEON Vietnam expansion Vietnam retail

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