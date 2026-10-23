AEON Vietnam steps up recruitment

The company expects to create more than 3,000 jobs in 2026, bringing its total workforce to over 12,000 employees by the end of the year.

To prepare for the opening of three new stores in October and November 2026, AEON Vietnam organised mass recruitment events in Haiphong on July 18, Thanh Hoa on August 1, and Quang Ninh on August 22, attracting thousands of candidates. The openings require staff across multiple functions and levels, from frontline retail positions to management roles, including team leaders, shift leaders and supervisors.

Mass Recruitment Days for AEON Hai Duong, AEON Thanh Hoa and AEON Halong attracted thousands of candidates. Photo: AEON

Recruitment for part-time positions will continue through the end of the year to meet staffing needs during the peak shopping season leading up to Lunar New Year.

The expansion is expected to create more employment opportunities in northern Vietnam, enabling local workers to pursue career progression without having to relocate to major cities. The company is also seeking to develop employees’ skills and provide clearer pathways for advancement within the organisation.

AEON Vietnam’s people development strategy is built around three pillars: sustainable career development, working environment, and business. Employees can choose between two career paths. The general path allows them to gain experience across different functions through internal mobility and job rotation, while the professional path focuses on developing deeper expertise in a specific area.

The company has also established a succession management framework that brings together human resources business partners, practical capability development teams and the AEON Academy training system.

AEON Vietnam builds a stable workplace where employees can grow their careers with confidence. Photo: AEON

Its training programmes are tailored to different career levels, ranging from specialised retail training to management development courses organised by AEON Group, including the Junior Management Programme (JMP), Basic Management Programme, and New Management Programme. The framework is designed to help employees progress from entry-level store positions to direct management and senior leadership roles.

Alongside career development, AEON Vietnam provides healthcare and employee wellbeing initiatives, lifestyle support and flexible working arrangements tailored to different functions and business units. The company also promotes two-way communication through regular updates on business strategies and channels for employee feedback.

Its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives aim to support an inclusive working environment in which employees can develop their capabilities and pursue long-term careers.

AEON Vietnam has been recognised at the HR Asia Awards for seven consecutive years, according to the company, and has received recognition in the DEI category for two consecutive years. It also ranks among the “Best Companies to Work for in Vietnam - Retail/Wholesale/Trading.”

More than 200 employees have worked for the company for over 10 years, reflecting its focus on employee retention and long-term career development.