Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SCG Sharing the Dream supports Vietnam’s youth and sustainable development goals

November 28, 2025 | 10:55
(0) user say
ASEAN conglomerate SCG⁠ has awarded 150 scholarships worth VND1.6 billion ($60,662) to outstanding students across Vietnam.
SCG Sharing the Dream supports Vietnam’s youth and sustainable development goals

The initiative is part of SCG's partnership with the Central Youth Union and the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation (HYPO).

This year's programme is testament to SCG's enduring mission to reduce inequality since 2007, expand educational opportunities, and accompany Vietnam's younger generation on their educational journeys.

A key enhancement in 2025 is the expanded support for students from ethnic minority groups, alongside students with disabilities. This aligns with Vietnam's national priorities to reduce educational inequality, promote inclusive and sustainable development, and support ethnic minority communities –⁠ key focus areas highlighted in the country's strategies for social security and human development.

In 2025, the programme attracted 1,200 applications nationally, reflecting its continued relevance among Vietnamese youth.

Urawadee Sriphihiromya, Ambassador of Thailand to Vietnam, stated, “SCG Sharing the Dream reflects the enduring friendship between Thailand and Vietnam. In 2026, our two countries will mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, a significant milestone in our close cooperation across many sectors. We are proud to support initiatives that bring tangible benefits to Vietnamese communities. I wish all scholarship recipients great success –⁠ you are the future of Vietnam, and your talents will contribute meaningfully to the country's sustainable development.”

Kulachet Dharachandra, country director of SCG in Vietnam, noted, “Reducing inequality through education and creating opportunities for disadvantageous groups is a core, long-term strategy for SCG, firmly rooted in our goal to 'leave no one behind'. Since its inception in 2007, this annual programme has awarded over 6,000 scholarships and provided comprehensive training on sustainable development. We believe that nurturing young generations with a sustainable mindset will directly contribute to a green and prosperous future for the country, supporting Vietnam's journey towards net zero."

Nguyen Pham Duy Trang, secretary of the Central Executive Committee of the Youth Union, and chairman of the Central Council of HYPO, added, "The SCG Sharing the Dream scholarships have become a beautiful symbol of the spirit of sharing and sustainable development within the Vietnamese community. This initiative provides critical material support, helping many students alleviate financial burdens to pursue their dreams, and allows them to be trained in sustainable development."

SCG demonstrated its commitment to enhancing the programme far beyond financial aid through a series of practical initiatives implemented this year. This expanded support was tailored to different educational levels.

University recipients participate in specialised training focused on sustainable development and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) project design. The training featured interactive workshops led by industry experts, factory tours that showcased sustainable practices in action, and networking events with ESG professionals. Throughout the first half of 2025, participants worked closely with SCG experts to refine their community-focused ideas. Notably, the most viable projects received dedicated funding from SCG for real-world implementation.

For younger students, the initiative offers practical support, including structured mentoring, academic tutoring, and workshops designed to enhance foreign language skills and foster creative thinking.

By continuing to foster a critical sustainability mindset and equipping the next generation with future-ready skills, SCG Sharing the Dream is dedicated to not only transforming individual futures but also actively contributing to the nation's collective vision of a greener, more prosperous, and sustainable tomorrow.

Long Son Petrochemicals resumes full operations at integrated petrochemical complex Long Son Petrochemicals resumes full operations at integrated petrochemical complex

Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) resumed full operations at its integrated petrochemical complex on August 21, supported by improved operating margins following recent declines in crude oil prices.
Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Binh Minh Plastics JSC (BM PLASCO), in collaboration with SCG and other partners, has launched the annual project series “Loving water, loving the future” 2025 in Dong Nai province, delivering 34,560m of pipelines to provide clean water for 1,152 households and more than 1,600 children.
SCG maintains strong cash flow and drives low-carbon growth in Q3 SCG maintains strong cash flow and drives low-carbon growth in Q3

SCG announced a resilient performance in the third quarter of 2025, maintaining strong cash flow despite global economic headwinds.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SCG SCG Sharing The Dream Scholarship CSR

Related Contents

Home Credit Vietnam brings financial literacy closer to women and students

Home Credit Vietnam brings financial literacy closer to women and students

Nestlé expands support for education and active lifestyles in Vietnam

Nestlé expands support for education and active lifestyles in Vietnam

SCG maintains strong cash flow and drives low-carbon growth in Q3

SCG maintains strong cash flow and drives low-carbon growth in Q3

APM Terminals opens new swimming facility for Haiphong students

APM Terminals opens new swimming facility for Haiphong students

SABECO pledges $118,000 to support post-storm recovery

SABECO pledges $118,000 to support post-storm recovery

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Binh Minh Plastics and SCG bring clean water and warm Mid-Autumn Festival to Dong Nai

Latest News ⁄ Society ⁄ CSR

Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region

Vietjet flights carry love to devastated central region

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020