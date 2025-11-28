SCG Sharing the Dream supports Vietnam’s youth and sustainable development goals

The initiative is part of SCG 's partnership with the Central Youth Union and the Central Council of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation (HYPO).

This year's programme is testament to SCG's enduring mission to reduce inequality since 2007, expand educational opportunities, and accompany Vietnam's younger generation on their educational journeys.

A key enhancement in 2025 is the expanded support for students from ethnic minority groups, alongside students with disabilities. This aligns with Vietnam's national priorities to reduce educational inequality, promote inclusive and sustainable development, and support ethnic minority communities –⁠ key focus areas highlighted in the country's strategies for social security and human development.

In 2025, the programme attracted 1,200 applications nationally, reflecting its continued relevance among Vietnamese youth.

Urawadee Sriphihiromya, Ambassador of Thailand to Vietnam, stated, “SCG Sharing the Dream reflects the enduring friendship between Thailand and Vietnam. In 2026, our two countries will mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, a significant milestone in our close cooperation across many sectors. We are proud to support initiatives that bring tangible benefits to Vietnamese communities. I wish all scholarship recipients great success –⁠ you are the future of Vietnam, and your talents will contribute meaningfully to the country's sustainable development.”

Kulachet Dharachandra, country director of SCG in Vietnam, noted, “Reducing inequality through education and creating opportunities for disadvantageous groups is a core, long-term strategy for SCG, firmly rooted in our goal to 'leave no one behind'. Since its inception in 2007, this annual programme has awarded over 6,000 scholarships and provided comprehensive training on sustainable development. We believe that nurturing young generations with a sustainable mindset will directly contribute to a green and prosperous future for the country, supporting Vietnam's journey towards net zero."

Nguyen Pham Duy Trang, secretary of the Central Executive Committee of the Youth Union, and chairman of the Central Council of HYPO, added, "The SCG Sharing the Dream scholarships have become a beautiful symbol of the spirit of sharing and sustainable development within the Vietnamese community. This initiative provides critical material support, helping many students alleviate financial burdens to pursue their dreams, and allows them to be trained in sustainable development."

SCG demonstrated its commitment to enhancing the programme far beyond financial aid through a series of practical initiatives implemented this year. This expanded support was tailored to different educational levels.

University recipients participate in specialised training focused on sustainable development and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) project design. The training featured interactive workshops led by industry experts, factory tours that showcased sustainable practices in action, and networking events with ESG professionals. Throughout the first half of 2025, participants worked closely with SCG experts to refine their community-focused ideas. Notably, the most viable projects received dedicated funding from SCG for real-world implementation.

For younger students, the initiative offers practical support, including structured mentoring, academic tutoring, and workshops designed to enhance foreign language skills and foster creative thinking.

By continuing to foster a critical sustainability mindset and equipping the next generation with future-ready skills, SCG Sharing the Dream is dedicated to not only transforming individual futures but also actively contributing to the nation's collective vision of a greener, more prosperous, and sustainable tomorrow.

