AmCham scholarships awarded to students

December 02, 2025 | 16:46
The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Ho Chi Minh City has awarded scholarships to 60 university students.
Each scholarship recipient, selected through three intensive assessment rounds, will receive a monetary scholarship valued at VND15 million ($580) and a project management course from Atoha Institute.

According to Travis Mitchel, executive director of AmCham Vietnam, the AmCham Vietnam Scholarship Programme has reached its 25-year milestone.

"This is one of AmCham's most important initiatives to support and develop Vietnam's talented young workforce. A remarkable achievement over the past 25 years is that we have strengthened the network connecting former scholarship recipients with the students selected each year. This is highly meaningful, as we hope that alumni can mentor, guide, and share their experiences with younger students as they enter both the domestic and international job markets. We believe that Vietnam's youth workforce will continue to be one of the key drivers of economic growth," said Mitchel.

After 25 years of building and developing, the AmCham Scholarship Programme has been extended to 21 universities in Ho Chi Minh City.

The assessment process for students included application form screening, and ability test, and interviews in English.

All rounds were conducted with human resources specialists from AmCham member companies who volunteered their time to evaluate the applicants.

The scholarship assessment process is similar to the recruitment process at many multinational companies, which helps comprehensively evaluate the candidates' abilities and equip them with vital skills for entering a professional working environment.

The AmCham Scholarship assessment process is a learning opportunity for all students involved, and the scholarship recipients represent the promising future of talent development in Vietnam.

A total of 600 students submitted applications for the AmCham Scholarship 2025 in several majors, including economics, business, social science, and science and technology.

The large number of applicants confirms the attraction and prestige of the scholarshipa from the students' perspective.

In addition, students who applied were well prepared, which made the selection process highly competitive. For example, seven candidates received the perfect score in the interview round, al showing excellent presentation skills and clear organisational skills. After three assessment rounds, AmCham scholarships were awarded this year to 60 students from eight universities.

A key factor to maintain the programme's high quality is to enhance the students' verbal and numerical understanding capabilities.

This year, AmCham applied an aptitude test from Talentnet Vietnam-Mercer for the ability round. AmCham recognises significant support from sponsors, including the Atoha Institute, Intel Products Vietnam, and Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage.

By Bich Ngoc

