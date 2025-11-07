KCN Vietnam Group launches community support initiative

Hardy Diec, COO of KCN Vietnam Group, presented a symbolic plaque to Tran Thi Mong Thoa, chief representative of the Standing Agency of Lao Dong Newspaper in Ho Chi Minh City, launching the “KCN Vietnam Group - Connect for Good” journey

In Q4, KCN Vietnam Group in collaboration with Lao Dong Newspaper, will carry out key corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities worth VND400 million (around $15,400) across Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Bac Ninh, and Haiphong.

The programme will support the construction or renovation of homes for workers in need, contributing to the “Union Shelter” initiative led by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.

In addition, KCN Vietnam Group will award scholarships to children of workers from disadvantaged families with outstanding academic achievements, as well as providing financial and facility support to vocational colleges.

Through these efforts, KCN Vietnam Group aims to enhance learning environments and develop technical skills, particularly in fields such as electronics and high technology, areas that are critical to Vietnam's long-term workforce development and industrial competitiveness.

At the signing ceremony, Hardy Diec, COO of KCN Vietnam Group, shared that community engagement has always been at the heart of KCN Vietnam Group's vision and mission, and it represents a core pillar of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy.

“Through the 'KCN Vietnam Group - Connect for Good" initiative, we aspire to make a tangible contribution to the socioeconomic development of the localities where we operate. This programme reflects our long-term commitment to fostering sustainable growth and building a better future together with the communities around us,” said Diec.

Marking the first milestone of this meaningful journey, on November 1, KCN Vietnam Group delivered the first round of community support in Tay Ninh province.

The group sponsored the construction of a home for a worker under the “Union Shelter” initiative and awarded 25 scholarships to students from disadvantaged families.

This timely initiative provided not only practical support to improve living conditions but also brought encouragement, helping workers' families achieve greater stability and giving their children the opportunity to continue their education with confidence.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Hoai Thanh, vice chairman of the Tay Ninh Labour Federation, shared that the local authority highly values KCN Vietnam Group's partnership and long-term vision through the "KCN Vietnam Group - Connect for Good" programme.

“The company's support not only provides meaningful assistance in helping workers secure stable housing, but also contributes to improving the quality of education and vocational training, supporting the province's goal of developing a skilled workforce to meet its socioeconomic growth targets in the year ahead,” Thanh said.

These activities are part of the group's CSR drive “KCN Vietnam Group - Connect for Good”, which is built around two key pillars: housing support aimed at improving living conditions for workers, and children and education support which focuses on nurturing future generations and developing a high-quality workforce for Vietnam.

This initiative highlights KCN Vietnam Group's strong commitment to ESG principles and reflects its long-term dedication to fostering sustainable development and community wellbeing across the localities where it operates.

Following the first activities in Tay Ninh, the "KCN Vietnam Group - Connect for Good" journey will continue in Dong Nai, Bac Ninh, and Haiphong throughout 2025.

The programme is expected to benefit more workers and students from disadvantaged backgrounds, extending its positive impacts and reaffirming KCN Vietnam Group's long-term commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development.

The "KCN Vietnam Group - Connect for Good” journey reaffirms KCN Vietnam's commitment to long-term collaboration with local communities

