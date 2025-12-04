Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam receives emergency international relief as regional flooding intensifies

December 04, 2025 | 15:11
(0) user say
Vietnam is continuing to receive emergency international relief as severe flooding wreaks havoc across the region.
Vietnam receives emergency international relief as regional flooding intensifies

Asian Development Bank (ADB) president Masato Kanda on December 3 announced that ADB will provide immediate grant support of $2 million to Vietnam, $2 million to Thailand, and $3 million to Sri Lanka, following requests for support from their governments.

“I am deeply saddened by the suffering caused by these devastating floods,” said Kanda. “The governments and people of Vietnam, Thailand, and Sri Lanka can rest assured that ADB will provide assistance to help save lives and rebuild communities. We will work quickly and cooperatively with governments to bring shelter, comfort, and hope to those affected by these terrible events.”

The grants will support emergency and humanitarian efforts, and will come from the Asia-Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), which provides fast-tracked grants to developing member countries for life-saving purposes in the immediate aftermath of major disasters triggered by natural causes.

Flooding has caused extensive loss of life and damage to property and infrastructure across South and Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Red Cross has channelled SG$250,000 ($192,963) in immediate relief to support affected communities in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.

Severe monsoon rains, tropical storms, and cyclones have triggered widespread flooding and landslides across Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka, causing loss of life, mass displacements, destruction of homes, and severe damage to critical infrastructure.

In response, the Singapore Red Cross has committed SG$50,000 ($38,592) to support urgent relief and recovery efforts for affected communities via the Vietnam Red Cross Society, Thai Red Cross Society, Indonesian Red Cross, Malaysian Red Crescent Society, and Sri Lanka Red Cross Society.

“Communities across Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam are enduring the devastating impact of climate-driven disasters. Thousands of families have lost homes, livelihoods, and access to necessities. Our sister national societies are on the frontlines delivering critical aid, and the Singapore Red Cross remains committed to standing with them.” said Benjamin William, secretary general/CEO of the Singapore Red Cross.

Vietjet offers free flight changes and relief for central floods Vietjet offers free flight changes and relief for central floods

Vietjet continues to provide support to passengers and communities affected by recent floods in Central Vietnam.
Australia and Japan provide emergency aid to Vietnam in wake of typhoons Australia and Japan provide emergency aid to Vietnam in wake of typhoons

Vietnam is receiving international emergency assistance from Australia and Japan in response to typhoons Bualoi and Matmo and their aftermath.
Carlsberg Vietnam donated nearly $56,000 to support Hue and Danang after floods Carlsberg Vietnam donated nearly $56,000 to support Hue and Danang after floods

Following devastating floods in Central Vietnam, Carlsberg has contributed VND1.5 billion ($56,977) to support relief and recovery efforts in Hue and Danang, two localities hardest hit by the historic rainfall and landslides.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
flood Vietnam Emergency Relief Activities typhoons ADB Vietnam Red Cross Society

Related Contents

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

Vietnam named among the world’s most exciting winter destinations

Vietnam named among the world’s most exciting winter destinations

Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions

Ho Chi Minh City taps Ant International to strengthen fintech and IFC ambitions

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

OECD projects moderation in Vietnam’s GDP growth over next two years

OECD projects moderation in Vietnam’s GDP growth over next two years

Main drivers for Vietnam’s digital economy future

Main drivers for Vietnam’s digital economy future

Latest News ⁄ Society ⁄ CSR

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Gifts & Housewares Expo to open in Ho Chi Minh City

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

AWS unveils major AI innovations at re:Invent 2025

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

The destinations powering Vietnam’s festive season travel demand

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

AkzoNobel showcases the future of sustainable façade architecture

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020