Vietnam receives emergency international relief as regional flooding intensifies

Asian Development Bank (ADB) president Masato Kanda on December 3 announced that ADB will provide immediate grant support of $2 million to Vietnam, $2 million to Thailand, and $3 million to Sri Lanka, following requests for support from their governments.

“I am deeply saddened by the suffering caused by these devastating floods ,” said Kanda. “The governments and people of Vietnam, Thailand, and Sri Lanka can rest assured that ADB will provide assistance to help save lives and rebuild communities. We will work quickly and cooperatively with governments to bring shelter, comfort, and hope to those affected by these terrible events.”

The grants will support emergency and humanitarian efforts, and will come from the Asia-Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF), which provides fast-tracked grants to developing member countries for life-saving purposes in the immediate aftermath of major disasters triggered by natural causes.

Flooding has caused extensive loss of life and damage to property and infrastructure across South and Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Red Cross has channelled SG$250,000 ($192,963) in immediate relief to support affected communities in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.

Severe monsoon rains, tropical storms, and cyclones have triggered widespread flooding and landslides across Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka, causing loss of life, mass displacements, destruction of homes, and severe damage to critical infrastructure.

In response, the Singapore Red Cross has committed SG$50,000 ($38,592) to support urgent relief and recovery efforts for affected communities via the Vietnam Red Cross Society, Thai Red Cross Society, Indonesian Red Cross, Malaysian Red Crescent Society, and Sri Lanka Red Cross Society.

“Communities across Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam are enduring the devastating impact of climate-driven disasters. Thousands of families have lost homes, livelihoods, and access to necessities. Our sister national societies are on the frontlines delivering critical aid, and the Singapore Red Cross remains committed to standing with them.” said Benjamin William, secretary general/CEO of the Singapore Red Cross.

