Stakeholders mobilised before new child safety rules take effect

AIP Foundation and the World Health Organization Vietnam on December 9 co-hosted a workshop on child restraint systems (CRS) - also known as child car seats - in Hanoi, aiming to reduce child injuries and deaths on the road.

The workshop was supported by the Global Road Safety Partnership and the Global Health Advocacy Incubator, with funding from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety.

Photo: WHO

In June 2024, the National Assembly approved the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety which, for the first time, mandates the use of CRS for children who are under 10 years old and under 135cm tall.

Every year in Vietnam, 2,000 young people tragically die on the roads, equivalent to about five a day. Road crashes are a leading cause of death for children in Vietnam. CRS have been shown to reduce 50-80 per cent risk of injury and 45-70 per cent risk of deaths among infants and child passengers. They are an essential part of the government’s commitment to reduce child road injuries and deaths.

While this legislation represents a major step forward for child road safety, public awareness and CRS usage remain low, and many parents are unaware of the upcoming legal requirements.

The workshop aimed to help bridge this gap by planning how understanding of the new regulation can be enhanced, addressing parental concerns, and strengthening multisectoral coordination to support effective implementation nationwide. The workshop also served as a platform for government agencies, experts, the private sector, and the media to coordinate efforts and enhance public awareness.

Key topics covered during the workshop included the lifesaving benefits of CRS and international evidence demonstrating their effectiveness, a detailed overview of the new regulations and the planned national enforcement strategy, guidelines for proper use, and insights from local manufacturers and importers on market readiness, including product availability, affordability, and distribution channels.

The event brought together government agencies including the National Traffic Safety Committee, Vietnam Register, academic institutions, civil society organisations, the private sector, international partners, and the ministries of health, public security, and construction to coordinate implementation and public awareness efforts ahead of the new regulations taking effect on January 1.

“These regulations reflect Vietnam’s strong commitment to protecting children on the roads. Child restraint systems are proven to save lives. The World Health Organization (WHO) will continue to work closely with national partners to strengthen public awareness, and support implementation efforts to ensure these measures translate into real safety gains for Vietnam’s youngest and most vulnerable road users,” said Dr Angela Pratt, WHO representative to Vietnam.

Greig Craft, president of the AIP Foundation, said it is a major advancement for child road safety in Vietnam, but families must understand not only why child restraints matter, but also how to use them correctly.

"Many parents still believe that holding a child in their arms is safe enough, and that mindset needs to be changed. By working with WHO Vietnam, the National Traffic Safety Committee, and partners, the gap between policy and daily practice is being bridged, ensuring that CRS products are available, affordable, and trusted by parents across the country,” Craft said.

According to Le Kim Thanh, executive vice chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee, child safety on every trip is not only a legal responsibility, but also a moral responsibility of every adult.

“I believe that, with the synchronous participation of ministries, departments, localities, the support of international organisations, and the spirit of close cooperation of people, businesses, and society, regulations on child restraint systems will soon come to life and promote practical effectiveness,” she noted.

