SABECO concludes 'Legacy on the Move' series in Hanoi

After more than two months of activities, 'Legacy on the Move', organised by the Saigon Beer – Alcohol – Beverage Corporation (SABECO), concluded in Hanoi, the final stop of its journey connecting communities from South to North. During the two-day event on November 15–16, residents enjoyed unique city tours while taking part in community initiatives aimed at supporting areas recently affected by storms and flooding.

'Legacy On The Move' has served as a nationwide initiative connecting communities while celebrating 150 years of growth alongside Vietnam’s brewery industry and reaffirming SABECO’s commitment to supporting national progress. Over nearly two months, the journey highlighted the company’s proud heritage and strengthened community ties while embracing a deeper purpose: fostering unity and compassion as the nation rallies to support regions affected by natural disasters. Each stop offered cultural and heritage experiences while conveying SABECO’s enduring values of care, empathy, and solidarity.

Having visited eight locations – Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Vinh Long, Vung Tau, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, and Nghe An – the journey has made a lasting impact on thousands of residents nationwide.

The Legacy bus arrived at the Hanoi Opera House on November 15, marking the final chapter of the journey. The iconic red double-decker quickly became a focal point, attracting thousands of locals. Inside, visitors explored dedicated zones that showcased SABECO’s 150-year history with Vietnam’s brewery industry – from its pioneering beginnings and master brewers to its ongoing sustainability initiatives for the environment and community.

In addition, the 'Wall of Unity', a special initiative under the Legacy on the Move series, drew significant public attention. The activity allowed participants to share messages of care and encouragement with authorities, frontline workers, volunteers, and communities as they rebuilt their lives after recent floods. Visitors were also invited to post photos and messages on social media using the hashtag #togetherwithvietnam, helping to spread empathy and solidarity nationwide.

As it concluded in Hanoi, the 'Wall of Unity' carried thousands of touching messages collected from local communities across the country, from South to North, serving as a vivid testament to the Vietnamese spirit of unity. Each note and post offered encouragement and reflected the resilient Vietnamese spirit, underscoring the belief that unity helps overcome all challenges.

Alongside the on-site experience, participants joined a city tour, passing major landmarks and creating a shared, meaningful journey.

Concluding in Hanoi, 'Legacy on the Move' marked the completion of a nationwide series that highlighted SABECO’s 150-year history while promoting community connection, solidarity, and resilience. The initiative also reinforced the company’s ongoing engagement with local communities across Vietnam.