Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam

November 26, 2025 | 20:25
(0) user say
The charitable association Siemens Caring Hands has donated over $34,700 to support disaster relief for communities hit by severe flooding and landslides in Vietnam.

A formal handover ceremony took place on November 26 at the Vietnam Red Cross Society headquarters in Hanoi, marking the official transfer of funds. The humanitarian aid will help communities affected by prolonged heavy rainfall and two consecutive storms – Typhoon Bualoi and Typhoon Matmo – which struck in late September and early October, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and significant human losses.

Siemens Caring Hands donates $34,700 for disaster relief in Vietnam
Pham Thai Lai (fourth from right), Siemens CEO of ASEAN and Vietnam, presenting relief on behalf of Siemens Caring Hands

The donation includes substantial contributions from both Siemens AG and Siemens Healthineers, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and support for communities in crisis. The aid will enable the Vietnam Red Cross Society to deliver essential relief, helping affected families recover and access vital resources.

Key areas identified for immediate assistance include water, sanitation, and hygiene initiatives, which are vital for preventing the spread of disease and ensuring basic health and dignity for affected populations.

This latest contribution continues Siemens Caring Hands’ long-standing commitment to supporting Vietnam.

In 2021, the organisation provided critical medical equipment, including a MOBILETT Elara Max mobile X-ray system to a COVID-19 hospital managed by Hanoi Medical University Hospital, and an anaesthesia system to Hue Central Hospital. These donations played a vital role in the fight against the pandemic and helped expand access to healthcare nationwide.

“Seeing the immense challenges faced by the people of Vietnam due to these natural disasters deeply moves all of us at Siemens,” said Pham Thai Lai, Siemens CEO of ASEAN and Vietnam. “This donation reflects our ongoing commitment to the wellbeing of the Vietnamese people. We have full confidence that the Vietnam Red Cross Society will use this aid effectively, helping families recover and rebuild their lives and communities.”

Siemens Caring Hands donates medical equipment to Vietnamese hospitals Siemens Caring Hands donates medical equipment to Vietnamese hospitals

This donation is part of the global Siemens relief fund programme managed by Siemens Caring Hands, a charitable association founded by global tech giant Siemens AG in 2001.
Siemens Healthineers wins best office interior in Malaysia Siemens Healthineers wins best office interior in Malaysia

The award reflects the brand’s commitment to workplace innovation and wellbeing.
Siemens unveils next-gen EV charging system for the megawatt era Siemens unveils next-gen EV charging system for the megawatt era

Global tech powerhouse Siemens on October 4 announced the launch of the SICHARGE FLEX product family, its next-generation electric vehicle (EV) distributed charging system, designed to be flexible, reliable, economical, and adaptable.

By Thuy Dinh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Siemens Caring Hands Vietnam Red Cross Disaster relief efforts Widespread flooding Landslide relief Enduring commitment Infrastructure damage

