Vietnam emerges as rising hub in Asia’s luxury wedding tourism

Bringing together Vietnam’s leading organisers, hotels, and premium service providers, Wedding Symphony 2025, held in Ho Chi Minh City two weeks ago, also highlighted the strong transformation of this promising sector, opening up new development opportunities in the near future.

According to the organisers, three key trends are shaping the high-end event industry in Vietnam: personalisation, sustainability, and multisensory experiences. While clients increasingly seek ceremonies with a strong personal touch, planners and hotels are investing more in bespoke services, from decorations to guest experiences.

“The shift in consumer mindset, alongside growing demand for self-expression and individuality among young people, has created a large enough market for organisers, hotels, and service providers to collectively enhance their offerings,” a representative from the Wedding Symphony 2025 organising committee said. “Beyond Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the sector is expanding to locations with strong tourism appeal, such as Danang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Sapa.”

Vietnam’s premium event market has seen significant growth for more than five years, making the country a preferred choice for extravagant celebrations among the international super-rich.

The concept of wedding tourism began to gain momentum in early 2019, when an Indian billionaire couple hosted their ceremony in Phu Quoc with 700 international guests. Since then, JW Marriott Phu Quoc has become a top venue for affluent couples and was consecutively named the “World’s Leading Luxury Wedding Resort” by the World Travel Awards from 2019 to 2023.

This April, Phu Quoc again drew attention when it hosted another lavish Indian celebration, attended by 180 guests and performers flown in from their home country.

Alongside Phu Quoc, Danang is emerging as a new hotspot, particularly for wealthy Indian clients. In the first three months of 2024 alone, the city staged several high-profile occasions: nearly 500 guests at Sheraton Grand Danang in January, 200 at Hyatt Regency Danang Resort and Spa in February, and more than 400 at Danang Marriott Resort in March.

In early 2024, another “super wedding” took place in Halong Bay, attracting over 600 international attendees and further strengthening Vietnam’s reputation as a prominent player in Asia’s premium event landscape.

According to Dr. Nguyen Anh Tuan, director of the Institute for Tourism Development Research, Vietnam’s greatest strength lies in its varied natural settings and a network of high-end beach resorts, such as Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Mui Ne, which have hosted numerous lavish celebrations for the wealthy Indian community.

“If the tourism industry can seize this opportunity and develop offerings tied to luxury resorts, it could provide a major boost in attracting high-spending customers, delivering substantial economic benefits for businesses,” he said.

Data from investment consultancy Wright Research indicates that Indians spent up to $130 billion on ceremonies in 2024, double that of Americans, with the figure projected to grow at around 20 per cent annually.

Of the roughly eight million weddings in India each year, only about 5,000 are held overseas, mostly by the super-rich. However, these still generate $5.8 billion in outbound tourism spending.

Tran Thi Mai Huong, a specialist at the Tourism Promotion Management Department under the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, said this form of tourism has been popular in India for the past decade.

“India is a prime target market for Vietnam, with a wedding market value expected to reach $100 billion by the end of 2025. Vietnam also has a competitive advantage on price, as packages here can cost less than hosting the same event directly in India,” Huong said.

International hotel groups have also recognised this shift. Marriott International reported that the number of Indian weddings held at its hotels across Asia rose by more than 30 per cent in the five years leading up to 2024, with spending per event increasing by up to 50 per cent. Hilton has likewise seen strong growth, particularly in Bali, Indonesia, where the number of Indian weddings doubled in 2024.

Assoc. Prof. Pham Hong Long, dean of the Faculty of Tourism Studies at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, said destinations such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam are increasingly appearing on the shortlist of preferred locations for North American and Asian clients.

“Wedding tourism could be a decisive factor in helping Vietnam establish itself internationally. It also delivers significant economic and community benefits, but for many years, Vietnam has not placed enough emphasis on developing this segment, while countries like India and Thailand have achieved great success,” Long said.

To maximise its potential, Long suggested stronger promotion and advertising, researching suitable culinary offerings, setting competitive prices, improving product quality, and providing specialised training for staff.

“With its pristine landscapes, unique culture, hospitality, and increasingly sophisticated service systems, Vietnam has every opportunity to become a leading hub in the region,” he added.

Globally, the wedding tourism market is expanding rapidly, with an annual growth rate of 32.8 per cent, and is expected to reach $134 billion by 2027, according to Destination Wedding Global.

Julian Wong, general manager Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel

Ho Chi Minh City has long been the cultural and economic heart of Vietnam, home to the country’s largest population, a highly skilled workforce, and leading experts across industries. It is also where countless love stories are written, with the vibrant city centre standing as an enduring symbol of luxury and romance for couples seeking the perfect venue for their wedding day

With its prime location in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel uniquely bridges cultural heritage – such as the iconic Saigon Opera House – with modern architecture and globally recognised 5-star service. Looking ahead, the soon-to-be-launched Grand Opera Tower will stand as a new symbol of grandeur in the city’s wedding and events scene.

Our vision is to transform every wedding into a premium travel experience, seamlessly combining accommodation, gastronomy, entertainment, and cultural discovery – all within the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

Corporate events and weddings are fundamentally different in nature. We have dedicated teams for each segment. Our Convention team, with over 20 years of experience, deeply understands the specific needs of corporate clients, while our Wedding Planner and Social Events team focuses on crafting romantic, personalised moments for couples.

We offer flexible solutions to meet these diverse needs with a wide range of venues: from the Grand Ballroom – ideal for luxurious, large-scale weddings – to Nightspot, a vibrant and modern space perfect for stylish private parties.

For couples seeking a unique vow exchange, we also provide distinctive settings such as the newly launched Winter Garden on the fifth floor, or the 23rd floor – where, in a recent edition of Wedding Stories, a couple exchanged vows overlooking the Saigon River. Today, weddings are no longer limited to faraway destinations – any place that offers the right infrastructure, service, and emotional resonance can become a wedding destination.