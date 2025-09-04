The Reverie Saigon has hosted its ‘Once Upon A Reverie‘ wedding showcase to mark the grand opening of the Wedding and Event Boutique Season at the hotel’s La Scala Ballroom, one of the most prestigious and spacious event venues in Ho Chi Minh City.

“Once Upon a reverie” wedding showcase at The Reverie Saigon

‘Once Upon A Reverie’ was a love story, woven into three enchanting chapters brought to life through multi-sensory experiences in gastronomy, fashion, music, and lifestyle.

Chapter 1, Her Story, was a bride’s monologue, featuring a showcase of exquisite wedding dress collections from Elsa Bridal and a luxurious wedding menu tasting with The Reverie Saigon’s talented chefs. Chapter 2, His Story, depicted the modern groom, with sophisticated and refined tailor-made suits from Kim Bespoke, and a premium wedding cuisine setting.

The final chapter, named Our Beginning, was where two individual stories converged, starting a complete journey of matrimony. Here, guests had the opportunity to listen to authentic insights from wedding experts such as Le Quoc Bao, co-founder of Elly Luxury Wedding, Andrew Nguyen, executive director of Your Day, alongside other leading industry vendors; Marcelo Geraldini, The Reverie Saigon’s director of culinary arts - who narrates love stories through refined flavours; and wedding photographer Nguyen Thanh Luan from Lumir, on how to personalise a wedding so each couple can have their own unique fairytale chapter.

The wedding menu tasting from The Reverie Saigon left a profound impression on guests. More than just an unforgettable experience, it was an enchanting culinary journey that guided guests through a rich tapestry of Vietnamese, Western, Chinese, and fusion flavours. Each dish was crafted with the utmost passion and dedication by The Reverie Saigon’s talented chefs.

This gastronomic journey was further enhanced with a special pairing of chocolates from Socolatier – individually crafted to narrate each couple’s unique love story. To complete the experience, guests also enjoyed a selection of exquisite red and white wines from Penfolds.

Guests also had the opportunity to meet and consult directly with The Reverie Saigon’s team to create a bespoke and uniquely luxurious wedding menu for their special day.

As part of the hotel’s 10th anniversary celebration, the wedding show offered exceptional experiences, helping couples gather inspiration for their special day. Inspired by fairytales with happily-ever-after endings,

‘Once Upon A Reverie’ invited couples to embark on a journey to realise their dream wedding within The Reverie Saigon’s magnificent Baroque inspired setting.

For the event, the La Scala Ballroom was transformed into a classical theatre, shimmering under candlelight and crystal chandeliers – a perfect stage to commemorate a couple’s most precious moments. Attendees entered a magical world where every detail, from floral arrangements to music, was meticulously curated to deliver a peerless experience.

At the event, guests were able to admire collections of wedding dresses, groom’s suits, jewellery, and high-end beauty products from a host of other prestigious names in luxury wedding planning and lifestyle, including Elly Luxury Wedding, Lancôme, Elsa Bridal, Socolatier, Kim Bespoke, and CAO Fine Jewellery.

Located in the golden location of the city, possessing a prime location between Nguyen Hue and Dong Khoi Street, The Reverie Saigon is a 5-star hotel embracing the spirit of timelessness and art to explore. The hotel owns a unique and classy architecture with 39 floors, including 62 suites, 224 luxury rooms, 89 suite service apartments, and diverse amenities, bringing an exceptional accommodation experience.