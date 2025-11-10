Marriott terminates partnership with Sonder

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced that its licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND, "Sonder") is no longer in effect due to Sonder's default. As a result, Sonder is no longer affiliated with Marriott Bonvoy, and Sonder properties are not available for new bookings on Marriott's channels.

Marriott's immediate priority is supporting guests currently staying at Sonder properties and those with upcoming reservations. Marriott will be contacting guests who booked directly through Marriott channels, including marriott.com, the Marriott Bonvoy App and Marriott's worldwide reservation centers, to address their reservation and booking needs. Guests who booked through a third-party online travel agency should contact those organizations. Marriott remains committed to minimizing disruption to guests' travel plans.

Guests with questions about current or future reservations at a Sonder property booked through Marriott channels can contact Marriott customer service here.