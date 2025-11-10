Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Marriott terminates partnership with Sonder

November 10, 2025 | 15:39
(0) user say
Marriott International, Inc. today announced that its licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. is no longer in effect due to Sonder's default.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced that its licensing agreement with Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND, "Sonder") is no longer in effect due to Sonder's default. As a result, Sonder is no longer affiliated with Marriott Bonvoy, and Sonder properties are not available for new bookings on Marriott's channels.

Marriott's immediate priority is supporting guests currently staying at Sonder properties and those with upcoming reservations. Marriott will be contacting guests who booked directly through Marriott channels, including marriott.com, the Marriott Bonvoy App and Marriott's worldwide reservation centers, to address their reservation and booking needs. Guests who booked through a third-party online travel agency should contact those organizations. Marriott remains committed to minimizing disruption to guests' travel plans.

Guests with questions about current or future reservations at a Sonder property booked through Marriott channels can contact Marriott customer service here.

By PR Newswire

Marriott International, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Marriott Marriott International Sonder

Related Contents

A Timeless wedding at Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa

A Timeless wedding at Renaissance Hoi An Resort & Spa

Sheraton Hanoi West GM charts new course for business-cultural tourism

Sheraton Hanoi West GM charts new course for business-cultural tourism

Marriott’s Luxury Group launches “The Culinary Atelier” hidden menu dining series

Marriott’s Luxury Group launches “The Culinary Atelier” hidden menu dining series

Marriott International to take reins of Legacy Mekong Can Tho in June

Marriott International to take reins of Legacy Mekong Can Tho in June

Core values drive success at Marriott

Core values drive success at Marriott

Marriott International brings brand to Bac Giang province

Marriott International brings brand to Bac Giang province

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Vietnam and US advance trade partnership in Washington talks

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

Experts propose strategies to improve Mekong Delta water management

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

'The Allure of Asset Classes’ workshop maps Vietnam’s financial outlook

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020