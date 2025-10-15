Corporate

InterContinental Phu Quoc earns Forbes sustainability certification

October 15, 2025 | 17:35
(0) user say
A global benchmark for luxury and sustainability has been set at InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort, which has earned the Responsible Hospitality VERIFIED™ certification from Forbes Travel Guide.

The recognition underscores the resort’s dedication to responsible tourism, aligning with IHG Hotels & Resorts' 'Journey to Tomorrow programme' that integrates environmental protection, community engagement, and enhanced guest experiences. The 'Responsible Hospitality VERIFIED' distinction is regarded as the industry’s leading sustainability credential, awarded to properties that demonstrate measurable impact and transparency in their sustainability practices.

Set within a UNESCO-listed Biosphere Reserve, InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort was designed in harmony with its surroundings, where tropical foliage and ocean views shape a sustainable approach that honours the island’s biodiversity.

InterContinental Phu Quoc earns Forbes sustainability certification

'Responsible Hospitality', recognised by Forbes Travel Guide – the global authority on hospitality excellence – is the official sustainability verification for Star-Rated hotels in over 80 countries. It establishes trusted global standards by assessing best practices that protect the environment and support the wellbeing of employees, guests, and communities.

Achieving 'Responsible Hospitality VERIFIED' reflects this holistic commitment. At InterContinental Phu Quoc, sustainability is brought to life through energy-efficient LED lighting, smart water systems that optimise consumption, and comprehensive waste management – over 23,000kg of materials are processed for recycling, while single-use plastics continue to be reduced. Environmental performance is actively monitored through IHG Green Engage, enabling real-time optimisation of resource use and minimisation of impact. Sustainability at the resort goes beyond daily operations – it’s a shared culture. Weekly beach clean-ups bring team members together while deepening their connection to Phu Quoc’s fragile coastal ecosystems.

InterContinental Phu Quoc demonstrates that luxury and responsibility can coexist, offering experiences that are indulgent, conscientious, and defined by continuous progress rather than immediate perfection.

Sustainability is woven into every guest experience at InterContinental Phu Quoc, inspiring mindful choices with real impact. Through the 'A Greener Stay' offering, guests are encouraged to reuse linens and adjust housekeeping schedules, conserving water and energy while earning IHG One Rewards points.

Business and social gatherings follow the same principle, with 'Meeting for Good' offering locally inspired, plant-based menus, sustainable amenities, and thoughtfully designed experiences that reduce environmental impact without compromising comfort or quality. Sustainability also shapes moments of leisure and wellness.

At HARNN Heritage Spa, used coffee grounds are repurposed for DIY Body Scrub workshops, showcasing circular practices in action. Across the resort, single-use products are phased out, and guests are encouraged to participate in eco-conscious choices throughout their stay, strengthening their connection to both the resort and the delicate ecosystems of Phu Quoc.

InterContinental Phu Quoc earns Forbes sustainability certification

Sustainability at InterContinental Phu Quoc naturally extends to social responsibility. During 'Giving for Good Month' in September, colleagues came together to support local healthcare and education through blood drives, charity runs, and meal donations. The resort also maintains a long-term partnership with the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, supporting Vietnamese street children and survivors of trafficking through education, safe housing, and career opportunities.

In addition, the resort introduced 'Stay for Good' – a guest-driven initiative that embodies IHG’s 'Journey to Tomorrow' commitment to community impact. Through the scheme, VND25,000 (around $1) per room, per night is donated to VietHarvest, a social enterprise that rescues surplus food and delivers nutritious meals to those in need. Together, these initiatives illustrate a vision of responsible luxury that nurtures both people and the planet.

“Being recognised as Responsible Hospitality VERIFIED by Forbes Travel Guide is a significant milestone for us”, said Ghislaine Le, general manager of InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort. “We are advancing with IHG’s Journey to Tomorrow, and our ambition to send zero waste to the mainland by 2030 drives us forward, gradually setting new benchmarks for responsible luxury with every step”.

This milestone reaffirms the resort’s ongoing pursuit of responsible luxury – a commitment that inspires guests, supports communities, and preserves the natural beauty of Phu Quoc.

By Que Chi

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Responsible Hospitality InterContinental Phu Quoc Verified Responsible Hospitality sustainable approach Environmental Stewardship Journey to Tomorrow Green Engage

