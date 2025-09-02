Muong Thanh to showcase exclusive offers at ITE HCMC 2025

At ITE HCMC 2025, taking place September 4-6, the group will introduce promotions across 28 hotels and resorts in destinations such as Hanoi, Danang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Can Tho. Offers include discounts of up to 60 per cent, exclusive golden hour packages for solo travellers, and 10 per cent reductions on group bookings of 10 packages or more, targeting corporate clients, agencies, and tour operators.

Muong Thanh Luxury Dien Bien. Photo: Muong Thanh Hotel Group

Operating 63 hotels domestically and abroad, Muong Thanh positions itself as a lodging provider as well as a cultural hub, offering guests an opportunity to experience authentic Vietnamese heritage within modern, professional facilities. Its participation in ITE HCMC 2025 underscores the group’s commitment to sustainable tourism while highlighting its role in the professionalisation and development of Vietnam’s hospitality sector.

In addition to promotional activities, Muong Thanh will engage in trade facilitation, professional conferences, and business-to-business meetings with industry partners. The group will also showcase environmentally friendly, green service solutions, reflecting its ongoing dedication to sustainable tourism and reinforcing the international profile of Vietnamese hotels.

"Muong Thang is committed to quality, reliability, and value across all locations. Whether guests explore coastal retreats, mountainous regions, or vibrant urban centres, Muong Thanh aims to ensure every stay is a memorable experience," a company spokesperson told VIR.

The expo is expected to bring together over 500 brands from more than 30 countries and territories, drawing tens of thousands of visitors. For Muong Thanh, the event provides an opportunity to strengthen connections with both individual travellers and corporate partners, while promoting the group’s extensive offerings and industry expertise.

Visitors can enjoy a range of exclusive offers from Muong Thanh at ITE HCMC 2025. Photo: Muong Thanh Hotel Group

As Vietnam’s tourism sector continues to grow, Muong Thanh’s participation illustrates how leading domestic hospitality brands leverage major industry events to expand their reach, boost visibility, and offer competitive packages.

The group’s golden hour deals and exclusive discounts aims to attract tourists while reaffirming its position as a cornerstone of Vietnam’s hotel industry, combining business development with cultural and sustainable tourism objectives.

Golden Offers from Muong Thanh at ITE HCMC 2025 For many years, Muong Thanh has maintained its record as the largest private hotel chain in Indochina, earning the loyalty of millions of guests thanks to its reputation and distinctive identity. With the ambition to win the hearts of even more travellers, Muong Thanh Hotel Group is offering golden deals at ITE HCMC 2025, presenting a rare opportunity for both individual guests and partners through an exclusive promotion initiative: Up to 60 per cent off accommodation at 28 hotels across the Muong Thanh network for visitors to the group’s booth at the expo.

5 per cent discount for guests purchasing resort packages during the 'golden hour' at the Muong Thanh booth.

10 per cent discount for bookings of 10 resort packages or more, ideal for groups of friends, corporate clients, or travel agencies. This is not merely a promotional campaign, but also a testament to the enduring journey of a purely Vietnamese brand that is committed to accompanying, sharing, and creating memorable experiences.

