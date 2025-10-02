Corporate

Muong Thanh inspires young artists to showcase Vietnam

October 02, 2025 | 18:59
(0) user say
Muong Thanh Group has kicked off the fourth edition of its children's painting contest, turning young artists into storytellers of Vietnam's landscapes, culture, and national spirit.

First held in 2022, the contest has grown into an annual platform for children aged 6-15, attracting thousands of submissions and fostering national pride while promoting Vietnam's landscapes, culture, and people to international audiences. With this year's launch, Muong Thanh reaffirms its commitment to linking cultural initiatives with tourism promotion, strengthening the connection between artistic creativity and the country's tourism image.

Muong Thanh inspires young artists to showcase Vietnam
Photo: Muong Thanh Group

Speaking at the launch ceremony on October 2, Le Thi Thu Nguyet, a representative of Muong Thanh Group, highlighted the significance of this year's edition, which coincides with several major national events. "Through each submission, children will express their knowledge, feelings, and aspirations for a beautiful, civilised, and humane Vietnam. This is not only an artistic playground, but also a way to inspire creativity and responsibility in the next generation," Nguyet said.

The 2025 contest theme, 'Vietnam Through My Eyes', is intentionally open-ended, encouraging participants to depict their homeland, from natural landscapes and cultural heritage to aspirations for peace and integration. “Through the lens of childhood, Vietnam will be portrayed in fresh and innocent, yet meaningful colours,” Nguyet added.

She also emphasised the strong participation of parents, schools, and art clubs nationally, reflecting the initiative's lasting appeal and its role in nurturing future tourism ambassadors through art.

Muong Thanh inspires young artists to showcase Vietnam
First prize for the third season (2024) of Muong Thanh's painting contest. Photo: Muong Thanh Group

To ensure fairness and professionalism, the judging panel comprises recognised artists with extensive experience in national painting competitions. This year's prizes include three first prizes, seven second prizes, 15 third prizes, 25 fourth prizes, 200 promising artist awards, and four club awards recognising the highest number of submissions.

Open from September 5 to October 15, the contest invites all children aged 6-15 to participate, with detailed rules and submission guidelines available on the official contest page.

As part of Muong Thanh Group's long-term strategy to integrate cultural activities into tourism development, the contest provides a platform for children's artistic expression while fostering engagement with Vietnam's landscapes, culture, and traditions. By linking creativity with cultural awareness, the initiative underscores the complementary role of artistic programmes in promoting tourism and enhancing the country's image both at home and abroad.

Muong Thanh-Dream Vacation awards honor over 100 young artists Muong Thanh-Dream Vacation awards honor over 100 young artists

The award ceremony for the third season of the Travel with Muong Thanh - Dream Vacation painting contest was held at Muong Thanh Grand Hanoi Hotel on August 24, demonstrating support for the younger generation and the arts by awarding over 170 prizes to authors and clubs.
Muong Thanh group grants Dream Vacation Muong Thanh group grants Dream Vacation

An award ceremony was held for the third season of the Travel with Muong Thanh - Dream Vacation painting contest at Muong Thanh Grand Hanoi Hotel on August 24.
Muong Thanh Golf Club marks five years with flagship golf tournament Muong Thanh Golf Club marks five years with flagship golf tournament

Muong Thanh Golf Club will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a signature tournament, showcasing Vietnam's growing sports tourism scene.

By Khanh Linh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Muong Thanh Group Vietnam landscapes culture Children painting contest Vietnam tourism contest Creative tourism promotion

