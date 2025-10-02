Muong Thanh inspires young artists to showcase Vietnam

First held in 2022, the contest has grown into an annual platform for children aged 6-15, attracting thousands of submissions and fostering national pride while promoting Vietnam's landscapes, culture, and people to international audiences. With this year's launch, Muong Thanh reaffirms its commitment to linking cultural initiatives with tourism promotion, strengthening the connection between artistic creativity and the country's tourism image.

Photo: Muong Thanh Group

Speaking at the launch ceremony on October 2, Le Thi Thu Nguyet, a representative of Muong Thanh Group, highlighted the significance of this year's edition, which coincides with several major national events. "Through each submission, children will express their knowledge, feelings, and aspirations for a beautiful, civilised, and humane Vietnam. This is not only an artistic playground, but also a way to inspire creativity and responsibility in the next generation," Nguyet said.

The 2025 contest theme, 'Vietnam Through My Eyes', is intentionally open-ended, encouraging participants to depict their homeland, from natural landscapes and cultural heritage to aspirations for peace and integration. “Through the lens of childhood, Vietnam will be portrayed in fresh and innocent, yet meaningful colours,” Nguyet added.

She also emphasised the strong participation of parents, schools, and art clubs nationally, reflecting the initiative's lasting appeal and its role in nurturing future tourism ambassadors through art.

First prize for the third season (2024) of Muong Thanh's painting contest. Photo: Muong Thanh Group

To ensure fairness and professionalism, the judging panel comprises recognised artists with extensive experience in national painting competitions. This year's prizes include three first prizes, seven second prizes, 15 third prizes, 25 fourth prizes, 200 promising artist awards, and four club awards recognising the highest number of submissions.

Open from September 5 to October 15, the contest invites all children aged 6-15 to participate, with detailed rules and submission guidelines available on the official contest page.

As part of Muong Thanh Group's long-term strategy to integrate cultural activities into tourism development, the contest provides a platform for children's artistic expression while fostering engagement with Vietnam's landscapes, culture, and traditions. By linking creativity with cultural awareness, the initiative underscores the complementary role of artistic programmes in promoting tourism and enhancing the country's image both at home and abroad.

