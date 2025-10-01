Muong Thanh Golf Club marks five years with flagship golf tournament

On October 4, the club will host the 2025 Muong Thanh Golf Tournament at its Dien Lam course in Nghe An province, reinforcing its position on Vietnam’s golf calendar and promoting the region as a sports tourism destination.

Since its launch in 2020, Muong Thanh Golf Club Dien Lam has expanded its facilities and service quality to entice both domestic and international visitors. The course, designed with 18 international-standard holes, is situated in the Dien Lam ecological tourism area of Nghe An.

"Over the past five years, it has become a venue for a range of competitive events, contributing to the development of golf as a leisure and tourism offering in the North Central region," a representative of Muong Thanh Golf Club Dien Lam told VIR.

This year's tournament will feature four competition categories: Division A (handicap 0–13), Division B (14–22), Division C (23–36), and a women’s division (0–36). Core prizes include Best Gross and Best Net, alongside first, second, and third places in each division. Technical challenges such as Nearest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and Nearest to the Line will also be contested.

Photo: Muong Thanh Group

A notable feature this year is a record hole-in-one prize package, regarded as among the most substantial of any golf tournament in Vietnam in 2025. The prizes are expected to intensify competition, especially on Par-3 holes.

The event is being organised by Muong Thanh Group and Muong Thanh Golf Club Dien Lam, with technical support from the Nghe An Golf Association and live scoring provided by Sgolf.

The tournament has also secured a broad base of corporate sponsors. Gold sponsors include carmaker Geely and premium golf fashion brand Satano, while Hoang Thinh Dat Corp, Golfer Land, Minh Quang Company, and Hoang Son Urban Area are confirmed as Silver sponsors. Other partners include Golfbeer, Intergolf, E-linkgolf, Nam Dung Company, Minh Phat Steel, Moc Travel, Vietnamgolf, Tsuruya Golf, Hoang Van Company, and GFC.

Photo: Muong Thanh Group

According to the organising committee, the event serves not just as a competition, but also as a platform to demonstrate the club’s progress over the past five years. It further reflects Muong Thanh Group’s wider strategy to integrate golf with hospitality and tourism services, enhancing the appeal of Nghe An as a destination for both domestic and international travellers.

The competition will adopt a shotgun start at 12:30pm on October 4. Registration is currently open via:

Hotline: 02383607888 / 0799161891

Email: Sm@golfdienlam.muongthanh.vn.

