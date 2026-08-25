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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Yanmar establishes new company in Vietnam

August 25, 2026 | 18:26
(0) user say
Yanmar announced the establishment of Yanmar Vietnam Co., Ltd., a new company that will officially commence operations on September 1, 2026.
Yanmar establishes new company in Vietnam
Photo courtesy of Yanmar

The move marks another step in Yanmar’s long-term commitment to Vietnam – working together to create new value and contribute to a sustainable future.

Yanmar Vietnam (YVC) brings together the capabilities and expertise of three existing Yanmar entities in Vietnam, including Yanmar Asia (Singapore) Corporation Pte. Ltd. – Ho Chi Minh City Representative Office; Yanmar Agricultural Machinery Vietnam Co., Ltd.; and Yanmar Boat Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd.

By integrating these organisations under a single company, Yanmar aims to establish a more integrated and agile company for Yanmar Group’s business operations in Vietnam, a market with significant growth potential.

Leveraging the expertise and capabilities developed through its existing businesses in Vietnam, YVC will strengthen collaboration across business areas and further enhance the value it delivers to customers.

Through closer collaboration among Yanmar Group companies, customers, dealers, and business partners, the new company aims to provide reliable products, services, and solutions tailored to the needs of the Vietnamese market.

In addition, the company will engage in a broad range of business activities, including sales, repair, maintenance, and support of agricultural machinery, marine and industrial engines, related products as well as the design of recreational boats.

Through the establishment of YVC, Yanmar reaffirms its long-term commitment to the Vietnamese market and will continue to create value for society through advanced products, services, and technologies, contributing to the sustainable growth of Vietnam.

With beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933.

A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, to machine tools and components.

Japanese investors see growing opportunities in Vietnam's startup ecosystem Japanese investors see growing opportunities in Vietnam's startup ecosystem

Japanese venture capital firms and investors are deepening their engagement with Vietnam's startup ecosystem. Miki Takahiro, director of the Japan External Trade Organization in Ho Chi Minh City spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about the latest investment trends and startup opportunities.
Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond Japan's MISUMI invests $31 million to expand manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and beyond

MISUMI Group on August 6 announced an investment of approximately JPY4.6 billion ($31.3 million) to expand its manufacturing capacity in Vietnam and other countries.
Vietnam-Japan cooperation moves towards results-driven innovation Vietnam-Japan cooperation moves towards results-driven innovation

From semiconductor workforce development and the establishment of innovation spaces to concrete technology projects, Vietnam-Japan cooperation is shifting towards deeper collaboration and tangible outcomes.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Yanmar expansion new company japanese companies japanese investors

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