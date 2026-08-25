Yanmar establishes new company in Vietnam

Photo courtesy of Yanmar

The move marks another step in Yanmar’s long-term commitment to Vietnam – working together to create new value and contribute to a sustainable future.

Yanmar Vietnam (YVC) brings together the capabilities and expertise of three existing Yanmar entities in Vietnam, including Yanmar Asia (Singapore) Corporation Pte. Ltd. – Ho Chi Minh City Representative Office; Yanmar Agricultural Machinery Vietnam Co., Ltd.; and Yanmar Boat Manufacturing Vietnam Co., Ltd.

By integrating these organisations under a single company, Yanmar aims to establish a more integrated and agile company for Yanmar Group’s business operations in Vietnam, a market with significant growth potential.

Leveraging the expertise and capabilities developed through its existing businesses in Vietnam, YVC will strengthen collaboration across business areas and further enhance the value it delivers to customers.

Through closer collaboration among Yanmar Group companies, customers, dealers, and business partners, the new company aims to provide reliable products, services, and solutions tailored to the needs of the Vietnamese market.

In addition, the company will engage in a broad range of business activities, including sales, repair, maintenance, and support of agricultural machinery, marine and industrial engines, related products as well as the design of recreational boats.

Through the establishment of YVC, Yanmar reaffirms its long-term commitment to the Vietnamese market and will continue to create value for society through advanced products, services, and technologies, contributing to the sustainable growth of Vietnam.

With beginnings in Osaka, Japan, in 1912, Yanmar was the first ever to succeed in making a compact diesel engine of a practical size in 1933.

A pioneer in diesel engine technology, Yanmar is a global innovator in a wide range of industrial equipment, from small and large engines, agricultural machinery and facilities, construction equipment, energy systems, marine, to machine tools and components.

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