Molex opens its expanded manufacturing facility in Hung Yen

Photo: Molex

The opening ceremony took place on September 17 at Thang Long Industrial Park II. The 250,000-square-metre facility offers high-tech manufacturing, engineering, and quality assurance capabilities to support high-speed data centre customers. The plant currently employs nearly 5,000 people and is expected to grow to 8,000 employees by the end of 2026.

"For nearly 20 years, Vietnam has been an outstanding location for our operations and investment, enabling Molex to better serve our global customers," said Joe Nelligan, CEO of Molex. "We value the exceptional pool of local talent and look forward to scaling our workforce for long-term growth."

The expanded Hung Yen site joins Molex's 28,000-square-metre Hanoi plant, which has been in operation since 2007 and employs 1,000 people. Both sites integrate engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and support functions while fostering local career and skills development in modern, employee-focused workplaces.

Designed to optimise operational efficiency and reinforce Molex's commitment to environmental stewardship, both facilities feature advanced energy-saving systems, including on-site solar power, professional power management systems, LED lighting, electronic controls and inverter-based air conditioning, all intelligently controlled through the building management system.

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