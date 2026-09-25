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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GenAI Fund backs Bonbon Mobility’s $500,000 pre-seed round

September 25, 2026 | 13:56
(0) user say
GenAI Fund on September 23 announced that GenAI Fund has invested in Bonbon Mobility as part of its $500,000 pre-seed round, led by Tasco.
GenAI Fund backs Bonbon Mobility’s $500,000 pre-seed round
Photo courtesy of GenAI Fund

The investment deepens GenAI Fund's commitment to a venture it helped build. Together with Tasco, GenAI Fund sourced founders, shaped the opportunity, and supported teams as they turned ideas into live products.

Bonbon is the winning venture from Tasco Foundry Wash3000, the venture-building programme jointly implemented by Tasco and GenAI Fund. Its platform connects car owners with garages and car-care providers, bringing a more convenient digital experience to a market still shaped by fragmented, independent service points.

The investment marks the next chapter of that journey, and a concrete outcome of our approach to building ventures alongside corporate partners.

Bonbon connects the digital customer journey with services delivered by physical garages and car-care centres. For drivers, the opportunity is a simpler way to find and access vehicle care. For service providers, it is a way to build a digital presence, reach customers, and improve how they manage their services.

The model builds on an existing network of independent operators. Bonbon is responsible for developing its partner garage network, with an initial focus on car washing and vehicle care and a longer-term ambition to support more services throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

The new funding will support the development of Bonbon’s technology platform, expansion of its partner network, improvements to the customer experience, and a broader service offering.

Founder and CEO Nguyen Chi Dung said, "The next stage will also focus on digitalisation tools that help garage partners operate more efficiently and reach customers more effectively."

As that network grows, consistent service quality and value for both drivers and garage partners will remain central to building a lasting business.

Laura Nguyen, CEO of GenAI Fund said, “Bonbon is a successful outcome built from a real business challenge identified by Tasco. The core value of the Venture Builder model lies in transforming a corporation’s assets and scale into a launchpad that enables startups to move faster, while requiring the team to demonstrate its operational capabilities and the tangible value it delivers to users.”

Japanese investors see growing opportunities in Vietnam's startup ecosystem Japanese investors see growing opportunities in Vietnam's startup ecosystem

Japanese venture capital firms and investors are deepening their engagement with Vietnam's startup ecosystem. Miki Takahiro, director of the Japan External Trade Organization in Ho Chi Minh City spoke with VIR's Thanh Van about the latest investment trends and startup opportunities.
Bundle secures $5.5 million to back its launch in Vietnam, Singapore and Philippines Bundle secures $5.5 million to back its launch in Vietnam, Singapore and Philippines

UAE-based rewards startup Bundle announced on July 30 that it had raised $5.5 million in a pre-seed funding round to support its expansion into Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines.
New programme addresses changing startup landscape New programme addresses changing startup landscape

A new startup incubation programme will select up to 10 startups from at least 100 applications, with three advancing to testbed and fundraising stages.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
BonBon GenAI Fund startup mobility tasco VCs

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