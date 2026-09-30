Nina Group secures investment from Beacon Fund through Australian government-backed initiative

Announced at a signing ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on September 24, the investment marks a new stage in Nina Group's development, providing resources to expand infrastructure, standardise operations and data systems, expand its network of brands and creators, and scale its Online-to-Offline (O2O) Commerce model in Vietnam.

It also opens a new phase of growth for an O2O Commerce ecosystem founded and led by a Vietnamese woman entrepreneur.

Photo: Nina Group

Founded in 2022 by Nguyen Thi Truc Phuong, also known as Nina Nguyen, Nina Group began with a 50-square-metre studio. Today, the company operates more than 5,000 sq.m of livestreaming and production infrastructure, employs more than 100 people, connects a network of more than 10,000 content creators, and has worked with over 300 brands and partners.

Building on its studio and production foundations, Nina Group has developed Nina Ecom Center as ‘The Leading O2O Commerce Ecosystem’, connecting four groups – brands, creators, platforms, and consumers – within a single ecosystem.

Within this model, a brand can begin with livestreaming, content, or events, then move into creator partnerships, affiliate marketing, e-commerce operations, and broader commerce solutions within the same system. Creators, in turn, can access training, brands, products, and commercial opportunities through NEC’s network.

The investment from Beacon Fund is expected to support a key transition for Nina Group: turning capabilities built through thousands of standalone projects into a standardised, scalable ecosystem.

The new resources will focus on three priorities: infrastructure, systems and data, and network expansion.

This includes developing facilities for new Nina Ecom Centers, standardising processes and operating systems, strengthening the data platform, and expanding the network of brands, content creators, and platform partners.

The company aims to develop 10 Nina Ecom Centers by 2030, with the goal of building infrastructure for Creator Commerce and O2O Commerce in Vietnam.

Alongside its commercial ambitions, Nina Group regards responsible marketing as one of the foundations of its expansion.

The company is progressively standardising client screening, livestream content oversight, and transparent assessment mechanisms, with the aim of fostering a more professional and responsible digital commerce environment.

Nina Group previously worked with the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information to deliver professional livestream training, helping content creators strengthen their knowledge, skills, and sense of responsibility in the digital environment.

The i-Woman Project

As part of its next phase of development, Nina Ecom Center is also launching the i-Woman Project, an initiative designed to build a community for women with professional expertise, financial independence, and credible voices.

The project focuses on networking and the exchange of knowledge and experience, while creating opportunities for women to build personal brands, expand their influence, and pursue sustainable economic opportunities. Participation is centred on expertise, credibility, and the ability to create value, rather than follower count alone.

The project began to roll out networking, knowledge-sharing, training, mentoring, brand collaboration, and commercial opportunities in September.

The initiative is also supported by women’s communities including JCI Wonder Woman, Lady Networking, She Global Community, and SheSlays Community.

Photo: Nina Group

Nina Nguyen, founder and CEO of Nina Group, said, “This investment comes at an important point in Nina Ecom Center’s development. We spent the first stage proving the model through real-world projects; the next is to turn that operating experience into systems, products, and a network that can scale.

Our goal is not simply to take on more projects, but to build ‘The Leading O2O Commerce Ecosystem’, where brands and creators can grow together.”

She added, “As a woman founder, I particularly value what this partnership represents. Expanding access to capital is not about lowering investment standards; it is about widening the door so capable women-led businesses can access the right resources, prove their capabilities, and grow at greater scale.”

Beacon Fund is Southeast Asia’s first impact private debt fund focused on advancing gender equality and creating positive social impact. Since its establishment in 2020, Beacon Fund has made 17 investments, including four follow-on investments, and has become a long-term partner to 13 businesses across a range of sectors in Vietnam.

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