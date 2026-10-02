An Phat 5 Industrial Park positions for new wave of investment in northern Vietnam

With strong focus on technical infrastructure completion while stepping up investment promotion, An Phat 5 Industrial Park (IP) is entering a crucial acceleration phase as it prepares to welcome investors.

The project not only offers a large clean industrial land bank but also provides outstanding logistics advantages, positioning it to capitalise on strong foreign direct investment (FDI) growth in northern Vietnam.

As northern industrial hubs continue to expand and demand grows for industrial land capable of supporting rapid project deployment, An Phat 5 IP (Luong Dien – Ngoc Lien) in Haiphong city is entering a pivotal phase, with land ready for handover and infrastructure works being accelerated for completion in 2026.

150-ha industrial land bank enters readiness phase

An Phat 5 IP has a total area of 150 hectares and is located in Cam Giang commune in the northern port city of Haiphong City, with an operating term of 50 years from 2023 to 2073.

Under the approved planning, industrial land accounts for 69 per cent of the total area, while the remainder is catered to roads, green spaces, technical infrastructure, and an administration and services centre. The project's maximum construction density is 70 per cent.

Alongside land preparation, infrastructure construction began in April 2025 and is scheduled for completion in December 2026, with integrated operations expected to commence in 2027.

In parallel with infrastructure development, An Phat 5 IP’s investment appeal has also begun to show positive signs.

As one of three IPs developed by An Phat High-Tech Industrial Park JSC (An Phat Complex), An Phat 5 has enticed interest from slew of investors from South Korea, Japan and China since the beginning of 2026.

An Phat Complex signs a MoU on land leasing with Afstar Hong Kong. Photo: An Phat Holdings

In July and August 2026 alone, An Phat Complex successively signed MoUs on land leasing at An Phat 5 IP with two investors: LEO Electronics Co., Ltd., a provider of electronic component solutions using advanced technologies and Japanese quality management systems; and Afstar Hong Kong Co., Ltd., a company operating in vehicle manufacturing, components and supporting industries.

Infrastructure accelerates in preparation for operations

With sustainability at the centre of its development strategy, An Phat 5 IP places a strong focus on IP infrastructure, aiming to build a green and stable manufacturing ecosystem.

The internal road network has been planned with main roads ranging from 38 to 46 metres wide and secondary roads from 15.5 to 20.5 metres wide.

Outside the IP, the site connects to National Highway 38 via a 12-metre-wide road, ensuring smooth traffic flows and meeting the transportation needs of businesses for raw materials and goods during production and operations.

The internal road network at An Phat 5 IP has been completed. Photo: An Phat Holdings

The power supply system is designed around substations with a total capacity of 3x63 MVA, combined with an underground power network.

The water supply system is expected to have a capacity of 6,000 cubic metres per day, while the centralised wastewater treatment system will have a capacity of 3,500 cubic metres per day.

In addition to essential infrastructure, An Phat 5 IP also encourages investors to increase the use of green energy sources, including solar power, to gradually reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency in production activities.

In this way, the green factor is not limited to the IP's planning but is also incorporated into the future operational orientation of enterprises.

A connectivity hub along the northern industrial corridor

While the availability of industrial land determines a project's deployment potential, regional connectivity determines its ability to participate in supply chains.

An Phat 5 IP is part of the northern industrial network, connecting with Hanoi, Haiphong, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen, Quang Ninh and neighbouring manufacturing hubs.

The IP's connectivity advantages are reflected in its simultaneous access to major economic centres, airports, seaports and border gates in northern Vietnam.

From the IP, Hanoi is approximately 40 km away, Noi Bai International Airport approximately 55 km, Gia Binh International Airport approximately 12 km, and Haiphong Port approximately 65 km.

The project also enjoys convenient connections to northern border gates, including Huu Nghi and Mong Cai.

An Phat 5 IP is located within the northern industrial corridor, home to global companies such as Samsung, Canon, Foxconn, Goertek, LG and Pegatron.

An Phat 5 IP is positioning itself as an appealing investment destination at a time when FDI inflows into Haiphong continue to accelerate.

In the first eight months of 2026, the city attracted more than $3.47 billion in FDI, 1.75 times the figure recorded in the same period last year.

With a labour force of 2 million working-age people, Haiphong provides a skilled workforce pool for manufacturing activities, making it suitable for businesses in mechanical engineering, automobiles, electronics and electrical equipment, processing and manufacturing, and textiles and garments.

In line with Haiphong city's development, An Phat 5 IP is stepping up efforts to attract firms in supporting industries, processing, and manufacturing. Photo: An Phat Holdings

In addition, An Phat 5 is backed by the ecosystem of An Phat Holdings Group.

The foundation of a manufacturing major with 24 years of experience has given An Phat a deep understanding of investors' practical requirements.

An Phat 5 IP provides one-stop support services, accompanying investors throughout the project implementation process, from investment consultancy and legal procedures to construction, recruitment, training, logistics, and operational support services.

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